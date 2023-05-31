Jones Co. Senior Dining gets positive review

Tim Getty, regional nutrition program coordinator with Heritage Agency on Aging, provided rave reviews of the Jones County Senior Dining program during the May 23 Jones County Supervisor meeting.

Getty was there, along with Senior Dining Director Lisa Tallman, for Heritage’s annual contract review.

“We’re happy to report with our site visits 100 percent compliance,” Getty said. “There are absolutely no issues or concerns. Things are going well.”

Getty said Heritage appreciates the county’s support of Senior Dining.

“It’s needed all over the place,” he said of providing nutritious meals for senior citizens. “Expenses are up across the board. We’re blessed to have a relationship with the county board of supervisors. Others don’t have that.”

Tallman said the Monticello Senior Dining site at St. Matthew Lutheran Church is doing great.

“Ginger Taylor (the site manager) is doing a wonderful job,” praised Tallman. “It’s working out well.”

The seniors have their meals in the basement of the church. There is an elevator attendees can use for ADA access.

“The church has been really welcoming,” added Tallman. “They’re easy to work with; the pastor and everybody have been great.”

In other county business:

• Supervisor Joe Oswald provided an update on the meeting with Shive-Hattery on May 18.

He said those involved discussed proposed properties in which to build a joint law enforcement/Emergency Management center, as well as the first-floor restrooms in the courthouse.

“Some properties won’t work; some will,” Oswald said.

The courthouse study Shive put together, Oswald shared, was within 1,000 feet of meeting everyone’s needs.

“That’s pretty good,” he said.

When it comes to updating the courthouse elevator, Shive recommended adding onto the courthouse to accommodate a bigger elevator unit.

Auditor Whitney Hein spoke with Schumacher Elevator Company, who services the elevator for the county. They can put quotes together for a new elevator or to redo the current elevator shaft, making it ADA-compliant.

“An external shaft is not uncommon,” she said.

Sheriff Greg Graver said while the meeting was six hours in length, it was very productive and informative.

“They’ll have some answers back to us within a couple of weeks,” he said of questions proposed to Shive.

• The board met with the owner of a nuisance property located at 10657 Main St., Center Junction, Gerry Willcoxson. She told the board that her neighbor keeps complaining about her property no matter what she does to clean it up. She said having cleaned up the yard, she feels her property is no longer deemed a nuisance.

The board gave Willcoxson another two weeks, until June 6, to finish clearing the property before it can be considered abated.

• The board also approved sending official nuisance notices, with 30 days to comply, to the owners of 10516 Main St., Center Junction; and 8478 Slide Rock Rd., Anamosa.

• The board approved the final plat of Country Side Acres, a subdivision in Jackson Township.

The subdivision contains two lots; the preliminary plat was approved in late 2021.

Approval was recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

• The board approved a letter of support for the Wyoming Development Committee for a grant to paint the downtown light poles and update the banners.

• The board filed tax liens on three properties in Fairview for delinquent sewer bills. The total amount is $1,195.

The board also filed tax liens on five properties in Center Junction for delinquent water/sewer bills. The total amount is $1,833.60.

• The board abated property taxes on a parcel in the City of Monticello that the city acquired off John Drive. The amount abated was $62.

Oswald abstained because he is a part-owner of the adjacent property.

• The board approved the expense of ARPA funds in the amount of $171,847 to digitize county records in both the Recorder and Auditor’s offices. The county is contracting with ArcaSearch Digital Archiving Services.

“This will be a huge preservation effort and undertaking,” noted recorder Sheri Jones.