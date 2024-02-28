Jones Co. Tourism director gets to know the community

Kaileen Weaver, the new Jones County Tourism director, introduced herself to Monticello city officials and leaders during the Open Forum at the Feb. 19 city council meeting.

She said she's been making her rounds throughout the county.

"I was in Monticello this past week talking to businesses, letting them know we're (Jones County Tourism) still here, still around, more so than ever," she said. "My goal and mission is to bridge the gap."

Weaver said former and long-time Tourism director, Bob Hatcher, was like the voice of Jones County.

"He could tell you a lot of history about the county. I'm community minded and I want to help show you what Jones County Tourism can do for you and our local communities."

One new initiative Weaver plans to implement via Tourism's social media pages is "Fresh Air Fridays," where she highlights a county park or outdoor space.

"I want to show people what we have to offer," she said.

In other city business:

• The council approved the use of a term sheet in connection with the issuance of a Sewer Revenue Letter Agreement Anticipation Project.

The updated proposal outlines the interim financing for the waste water treatment plant project. The terms are the same as the prior proposal that the council approved in 2023. The amount ($23,226,000) has been increased to reflect the higher project costs. The term is for 36 months.

• The council approved a proposal from The Waldinger Corporation in the amount of $13,810.28 to replace a heat pump (geothermal water furnace) in City Hall.

Monticello resident Steve Hanken asked if this was the same heat pump that the city replaced a couple of years ago.

City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen said there are two units, one in the Clerk's Office and one in the maintenance mechanic room.

• The council authorized the mayor to sign a memorandum of agreement (affidavit) with Theisen's Real Estate LLC.

In September 2023, the council approved the development agreement with Theisen's to redevelop the site at the old high school/middle school. City Administrator Russ Farnum said recording such documents is not common practice, but in this case it's requested.

Both the city attorney and Theisen's attorney has reviewed and approved the resolution.

"There are no changes," noted Farnum of the agreement. "It just puts it on record."

• The council set a public hearing for the purpose of considering the consolidated General Fund tax levy for the city's Fiscal Year 2025 budget.

The hearing will take place Monday, April 1, at 5:30 p.m.