Jones Co. unveils text 9-1-1 service

In Jones County, you can now text 9-1-1 in case of an emergency.

Sheriff Greg Graver said they were anticipating the new technology a couple of years ago when deciding to upgrade the county dispatch center within the courthouse.

“We were looking toward the future, and new technology coming down the road,” he said.

Graver said county law enforcement, soon to include Monticello and Anamosa police departments, can take emergency calls through their computer systems inside their squad cars, a program called CAD (Computer Aided Dispatch).