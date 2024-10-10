Jones Co. voters can now view sample ballots

While voters in Iowa have always had the ability to locate their polling place/precinct online via the Iowa Secretary of State’s website (https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterinformation/), there is a new tool, thanks to Whitney Hein, Jones County Auditor/Commissioner of Elections.

A new feature has been added to the Jones County Elections website (www.jonescountyiowaelections.gov) that allows voters to download a sample ballot pertaining to the Nov. 5 General Election.

Once you’re on the election site, click the “Where Do I Vote?” button. Or, go directly to www.jonescountyiowaelections.gov/search.

The first step will prompt you to type in your zip code. Step two, your street name. Do not include your house number. If your street name starts with the direction, like North Cedar Street, just type “Cedar.” Once you start typing, the options for North or South Cedar will appear.

The third step is to put in your house number. From there, you’ll see a plethora of information, specific to you, the voter, pertaining to Election Day:

• The hours polls will be open on Nov. 5

• Additional election details

• How to vote absentee

• The location of your polling place with a map

• And a PDF of the sample ballot specific to your precinct

Hein said the county’s website developer actually offered the service a while back, for a small, additional fee.

“We didn’t think it was necessary with smaller elections,” she said. “But with 35 different ballot styles in Jones County (for the Nov. 5 election), we wanted to help the voters out. It’s a really nice feature with so many ballot styles.”

There was no extra work on the Auditor’s Office to add this service to the public, other than producing a list of voters’ addresses and connecting each address to the correct precinct and ballot.

“It’s a benefit to the public,” offered Hein.

She said many times during big elections like a presidential election, voters contact her office asking if something might be on their ballot, such as the Monticello Community School District bond issue vote. Or, as is the case this election, some voters think there are two ballots, one for the candidates and another for the bond vote. This feature allows voters to preview their ballot, taking in all of the information, before Election Day, Nov. 5.

Sample ballots are no longer required to be published in official county newspapers, especially with such a variety of ballots.

“Having a sample ballot and polling places now online, people can connect all the dots,” offered Hein.

Speaking of polling places, one change has been made to the Richland/Washington Township precinct. Effective immediately, voters in that precinct will now be voting at the Temple Hill Parish Hall, located at 20121 Temple Hill Rd., Cascade. (The previous precinct was the Cascade EMS Center.)

Voters in that precinct will be receiving information in the mail regarding the change after Oct. 16.

Hein said the City of Cascade was leasing the EMS Center, which was the only public building within the Cascade portion of Jones County. The term on the lease expired, and the EMS service was moved to the Dubuque County portion of Cascade.

“The church was gracious enough to allow us to use it,” thanked Hein.