Jones Co. welcomes new ISU Extension regional director

There will be a new face at the Jones County Fairgrounds next week as 4-H and FFA youth exhibit their livestock and FAST/Static projects.

In mid-April, RaeAnn Gordon of Center Point joined the staff as the Region 11 Iowa State University Extension Director. Region 11 covers Jones, Benton, Cedar, and Linn counties.

In July 2020, ISU Extension and Outreach implemented “Structured for Success,” an initiative, Gordon explained, “to most effectively educate and serve Iowans with resources from ISU.” This is when newly-appointed regional directors were assigned.

In her role in Jones County, Gordon provides administrative and legal support to the Ag Extension Council, while also providing day-to-day support.

Gordon is based out of the regional office in Cedar Rapids (Linn County).

“Serving four counties includes staying in contact via phone and email to accomplish our work in a timely manner when I cannot physically be in Jones County,” she said.

Regional directors spend time in each county they serve a minimum of four times a month.

“My goal is to be present on a weekly basis for consistency and structure for staff, council, and partners,” offered Gordon. “Each county has been very welcoming. When I’m not able to be in the office, our office staff do a great job of connecting me with customers as needed.”

Gordon has an extensive background in 4-H and agriculture. She was a third-generation member of 4-H. Her grandmother and both of her parents were 4-H leaders and members.

“My mom is still a judge for static projects in several counties,” said Gordon.

He said so many memories were made and lessons were taught growing up showing at the Fayette County Fair. Aside from static projects, Gordon also exhibited beef and sheep.

“My most meaningful accomplishment was winning junior showmanship, as this was a recognition of all the hard work I put in over months preparing my animals for fair,” she recalled. “Because of my experiences as a youth, I want nothing but the best experience for our current (4-H) members to challenge themselves to learn and grow through their 4-H career.”

From January 2017 through April 2021, Gordon served as the county director for ISU Extension in Linn County.

“I truly enjoy working with the council members and staff, meeting community members, and partnering with our businesses and organizations to make a positive impact in the community,” expressed Gordon.

Gordon grew up in Hazelton, Iowa. Her family moved to Fayette County when she was 6, and she graduated from West Central High School. Her parents still own and operate a livestock-hauling business with her brother in Northeast Iowa. Over the years, they also raised sheep, beef, hogs, and horses. Today they operate a small cow/calf operation.

“I often exclaim that I grew up in a pickup and at the livestock sale barns,” joked Gordon. “I’m most proud of the time I spent working for my dad, which included driving a livestock trailer. I learned a lot growing up on the farm and with our family business that I still carry with me today in my work with Extension and Outreach.”

As a young adult, Gordon said she became aware of the Great Jones County Fair, knowing it “as one of many in this area of the state (people) enjoy and look forward to attending because of the top-notch entertainment and exciting atmosphere.” She said a fair like this “brings so much value to the community.”

Recalling 2020, Gordon said many fairs either cancelled events or scaled back, similar to the modified fair in Jones County.

“This year we are all looking forward to experiences that feel most normal with a new sense of gratitude for the experiences we maybe took for granted before,” she said.

During the week of the fair, Gordon said she’s looking forward to seeing everyone enjoy the GJCF and all of the experiences it has to offer.

“Primarily, I will be supporting the 4-H and ISU Extension staff and volunteers to provide a positive experience for our 4-H and FFA youth,” she offered. “I love seeing the youth accomplish their goals and doing things that stretch their learning in ways they never imagined.”

Gordon is also hoping to meet community members here in Jones County, those who take the time to support the fair and 4-H/FFA members.

Gordon thanks everyone for the welcoming reception she’s received thus far.

“Thanks for giving me this opportunity to earn your trust in serving Jones County and the region in the most positive and professional manner. I look forward to making years of memories with the community, youth, volunteers, and staff in Jones County.”