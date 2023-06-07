Jones County adopts Land Use Plan despite differing opinions

After several weeks of further discussing and pouring over the Jones County Comprehensive Land Use Plan, the Jones County Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve the new plan. Supervisors Joe Oswald and Jeff Swisher were opposed.

It has been 12 years since the county worked to put a Land Use Plan together, working with ECICOG at a cost of $10,000. (The county received a $5,000 grant at the time to help cover the cost.)

Former Land Use Administrator, Michele Lubben, said typically counties and cities update their plans every 10 years.

Lubben and the Jones County Planning & Zoning Commission have been working on this plan since 2021. Current Land Use Administrator, Sheralyn Schultz, took over the reins earlier this year.

“We hope to adopt the plan today,” Schultz told the supervisors during their June 27 board meeting.

Oswald took the time to apologize for “not being more involved” in the plan in the beginning stages, but noted he still had some issues with the plan.

“There are some things I’m not comfortable with,” he said. “I’m personally not ready to adopt the plan.”

Oswald shared one example of an objective outlined in the plan in which he doesn’t agree with the verbiage: “Do not approve major subdivision development on active agricultural and timber lands.”

“I don’t agree with that,” he said.

Tim Fay, who serves on the P&Z, said the commission has always followed the policy that subdivisions should be encouraged closer to municipalities, and not in the ag district.

“That’s worked out pretty well,” he said.

“If a person wants to develop land, I struggle with not giving them the opportunity,” Oswald offered.

“A lot of this is on a case-by-case basis,” Schultz reminded the board.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if Schultz or P&Z had heard from any of the city officials regarding the plan. (Anamosa Mayor Rod Smith did speak out during the June 13 board meeting.)

“We didn’t get much feedback from Monticello,” Fay shared. “We held a public meeting there and it was pretty quiet.”

Schultz said even with the adoption of the plan, the supervisors always have the authority to change it at any time.

“We’re using it as a guide; it’s not set in stone.”

“You have the final say on zoning or ordinance changes,” Fay added to the board.

Swisher asked if work sessions on the plan had been held in any towns to involve city officials and city P&Z boards. (Public input sessions were held in Wyoming and Monticello.)

“They know they’re welcome to come to our meetings,” urged Fay.

Both Schlarmann and Swisher asked if the plan could be sent to Anamosa, Monticello and Wyoming P&Z boards for review. Schultz said the plan has been on the county’s website as well this whole time.

“It’d be nice if the cities were in line with this,” Schlarmann said.

Oswald asked if they did not adopt the plan if the county would be in violation or penalized.

“It’s highly suggested we update it every 10 years,” County Auditor Whitney Hein said.

“We’re hearing from people, which is why we’re backing this up; we’re getting phone calls from people,” Swisher said.

Lubben said when she was serving in Land Use, she had contact with city administrators several times regarding the plan.

“We had several conversations and they all had access to the plan,” she said. “There was not a lack of communication; maybe between city administrators and their P&Zs. They were all very aware. Anamosa had changes in administration, so part of it is on them. There was an ample amount of information; they had lots of time to review the plan and address their concerns.”

Fay reminded the board that 12 years ago when P&Z worked on the Land Use Plan, it went on for weeks and weeks due to public sentiments at the time.

“Personally, I’ve heard no complaints from Monticello, Wyoming, or Cascade,” he said. “There’s been a few from Anamosa, but they had every opportunity to come to any of our meetings. They have been our most vocal opponent and they haven’t been to any of our meetings since a year ago.”

Lubben said state law says once the plan is adopted, it will be sent to all municipalities.

“It’s geared toward the county, not the cities,” she said of the zoning guidelines.

Lubben shared that Derek Lumsden with Jones County Economic Development has reviewed the plan and is very supportive of the objectives outlined within.

“He is a big proponent of the plan,” she said.