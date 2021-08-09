Jones County Extension welcomes new director

Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach of Jones County hired a new county director, Alexandra (Alex) Monaghan, effective Aug. 25.

“Alex brings a working knowledge and passion for the development and success of rural communities,” said RaeAnn Gordon, ISU Extension and Outreach regional director, Region 11. “Additionally, as a 4-H alum and former 4-H summer assistant, Alex is personally aware of the value of 4-H youth development and strong community development. We are excited to welcome Alex to our team as we continue to provide needed educational opportunities to Jones County and the region.”

Under the direction of the Jones County Ag Extension Council, Monaghan will work to carry out the Land Grant Mission of ISU Extension and Outreach. Monaghan will provide leadership to staff and oversee the delivery of educational programs that align with the needs of the area. She will implement a county plan of work that focuses on stakeholder education and engagement.

She received a bachelor’s degree in communications studies from the University of Northern Iowa. Monaghan’s experience is in building program initiatives and promoting state and local resources/opportunities to the public. Monaghan brings to her role experience managing statewide volunteer service, program development, and content marketing, sales initiative, and project management.

“In the first three months, I look forward to connecting with Jones County partners, members and office staff, promoting Extension programming, and begin sharing the benefits of 4-H in rural and urban communities,” said Monaghan.

The Jones County office of the ISU Extension and Outreach is a cooperative partnership between ISU, Jones County, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture that was established in 1915. It uses research-based information to address the signature issues of agriculture and natural resources, including the Master Gardener program, 4-H youth development, families and healthy living, and community and economic development.

The Jones County office has a nine-member elected Extension Council responsible for supporting ISU Extension and Outreach educational programs at a county level. Learn more about the Extension in Jones County at www.extension.iastate.edu/jones.