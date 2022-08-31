Jones County Moms extend invite to upcoming meetings

Now that school has started for local children, a local support group is gearing up to welcome moms back into the swing.

Jones County Moms will start their monthly meetings, beginning Thursday, Sept. 8, at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church outside of Monticello. The group meets from 9 to 11 a.m. Childcare is provided.

Jones County Moms started 15-plus years ago.

“Some young moms started the group, and they remain good friends today,” shared Marilyn Hanna, a “mentor mom.”

Now, those original moms have kids in college.

Prior to being rebranded as “Jones County Moms,” the group was known as MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers).

The Moms group caters to new mothers in the community, those with preschool-age and younger children in school. There are also moms of older school-age kids who attend the meetings.

Their goal is to “create a warm, welcoming, and safe environment for mothers to gather and enjoy a couple of hours of fellowship amongst other mothers that are going through various stages of motherhood.”

The group is non-denominational, but provides mothers with a Christian support group to meet other young moms, to lean on for guidance, to feel welcome in a new community. They extend an invite to first-time moms, working moms, and stay-at-home moms.

“We even have a mom who rearranges her work schedule to attend our meetings,” noted Moms leader April Isaacson. “She values this time in her ‘mom-life.’”

Each meeting is centered around a different theme with a guest speaker/presenter, food, fellowship, and a devotional. Some of those themes include: women’s empowerment and mental health.

“It’s built to focus on ‘you,’” said Isaacson.

Isaacson joined the group back in 2015. Now, her twin boys are in first grade.

Kristen McEvoy and Angela Thomsen are new to the group. Isaacson invited McEvoy to attend a meeting shortly after her son, Lee, was born.

“I was new to the area,” said McEvoy. “It’s been great to get to know other moms and to feel welcome.”

Thomsen, who’s not originally from Jones County, had a friend insist she attend a Moms’ meeting.

“It was so needed,” she said. “I have other moms to talk to.”

The meeting also include a craft/activity of some kind, engagement, and time to socialize.

“It’s hard for new moms to meet people, especially if they stay at home,” added Hanna.

Prior to COVID, the group averaged about 25 moms in attendance. Last year, they saw between 12 and 15.

“People’s lives have changed with COVID,” said Isaacson. “We want to try and reach out to new people.”

Hanna said it’s about spreading the word about the group to those who aren’t aware of its existence.

“We want to help people connect,” she said.

When the Hannas moved to Monticello 40-plus years ago, Hanna said as a young mom, she felt stuck inside her home all day.

Other “mentor moms” include Kathy Harms, Sharon Kell, and Dorrean Bohlken.

The role of the “mentor mom” is to offer advice and encouragement to the younger moms.

“More grandmas are welcome,” urged Hanna. “We’re here to be of support. We’ve ‘been there, done that.’”

Isaacson praised the mentor moms because they also set the room up before the meetings and clean everything up at the end.

“They make us feel welcome and feel a part of the group,” added McEvoy.

Harms helps provide free childcare during the two-hour gatherings.

“She’s our staple and an inspiration,” thanked Isaacson.

“We’re always looking for more volunteers to hold the babies and sit with the kids in the classrooms,” encouraged Hanna. “This helps give the young moms a break.”

Moms who live and/or work in Jones County are welcome to attend. They even have moms from Cascade, Marion and Mechanicsville.

“A lot of connections are made here,” Isaacson said.

For instance, some moms end up making play dates for their little ones. Some make coffee or lunch dates.

Jones County Moms meets every second Thursday of the month from September through May. If school should be delayed or cancelled due to weather, the group will cancel their meetings as well.

“We follow the school weather schedule,” said Isaacson.

To stay up to date on the Moms, join their Facebook page: “Jones County Moms.” To volunteer for childcare or as a mentor mom, contact Hanna at 319-480-0930.