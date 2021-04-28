Jones County Relay For Life set for May 7

After taking a year off because of the pandemic, the Jones County Relay For Life is set to return on Friday evening, May 7, with its mission of raising money for the American Cancer Society.

“With going virtual last year, it is exciting tom see things return to normal,” said Co-Chair Amanda Hackney.

Hackney and Melissa Ehrisman are teaming up again to co-host the RFL, with a whole team of community volunteers at the helm as well.

The event will be held at Dean Nelson Field in Monticello. Teams, cancer survivors, and caretakers can register up until 5 p.m. Opening ceremonies will start at 6 p.m.

This year’s keynote speaker is breast cancer survivor Carrie Yates of Monticello.

Following Yates’ speech, cancer survivors and caregivers will take the ceremonial first lap around the track together.

Throughout the evening there will be various kids and family activities, as well a concession stand, silent auction, and music provided by DJ Johnson.

At dusk, the lighting ceremony will take place as luminarias are placed around the track and throughout the bleachers. RFL participants are asked to walk around the track at that time in silence. Luminarias can be purchased for $5 throughout the event.

“This is such a special part of RFL,” said Hackney.

Before the close of the evening, the team that raised the most money will be announced, as well as the total raised for the event itself.

Facemasks and social distancing are encouraged at the RFL this year.

“RFL is important for our community to rally together and support the fighters, admire the survivors, and honor the taken,” reflected Hackney. “Most importantly to never give up hope!”

Yates has been cancer-free since 2019. She was diagnosed on March 28, 2019.

Her breast cancer was detected super early.

“It wasn’t even at a stage yet,” she said. “It was grade 1.”

Yates said a 9mm tumor, the size of a pea, was found in her breast tissue.

Since Yates was in her mid-30s, she’s been going to the doctor for yearly mammograms. She received a letter in the mail that noting the fact that she has dense breast tissue, a normal mammogram would not be as accurate in detecting anything.

After a normal mammogram and a 3-D mammogram, nothing was found.

Initially, Yates ignored the letter from her OB-GYN. But when her first cousin, Dawn Long, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, Yates realized she better get that scan.

Her OB-GYN suggested an ABUS (Automated Whole Breast Ultrasound) scan, which is new technology for women with dense tissue.

“Forty-eight percent of women have dense breast tissue,” yates noted of the high percentage.

Yates said if it weren’t for her cousin, she would have continued to ignore the letter and perhaps would have never found her breast cancer as early as she did.

Her treatment, Yates said, was “extremely simple” between the time she was diagnosed and had her surgery. On April 24, 2019, she had a lumpectomy. During the surgery, they found three additional spots. After conducting biopsies, they were found to be benign, non-cancerous.

Also while undergoing surgery, Yates was injected with radiation, enough to equal six weeks-worth all at once.

“I didn’t need chemotherapy because of the protein make-up of my tumor,” explained Yates.

Knowing that her cousin also had breast cancer, Yates wasn’t sure whether it was genetic or not. Thankfully, that was not the case.

“Dawn’s cancer was more aggressive than mine,” she said.

Yates will have to take medication for the next five years. She goes in for yearly check-ups, nothing more frequent than that due to the stage of her cancer.

Yates’ good friend and RFL committee member Diane Temple, who knew of Yates’ situation, asked her if she’d consider speaking at the RFL this year.

“My initial thought was, ‘Why me?’” she said. “I’m not big deal.”

But after further consideration and talking with her family and close friends, Yates said if her story could help just one person, it’s worth it.

“If I could motivate somebody to not disregard their health…,” she said. “I want to give people hope that hearing those awful words is not a death sentence. Early detection is proof.”

Yates said this point in her life was a huge turning point for her health-wise. She immediately quit smoking cold turkey after 27 years.

“It’s not rocket science to know that smoking causes cancer,” she said of quitting the day before her surgery.

She also started hitting the gym.

“This was a blessing,” she said. “My life was saved and I don’t want to waste it.”

She said it’s also a load off her back to know that their son, Zach, who was adopted does not have cancer in his lineage.

“My son told me to get past the fear of telling my story,” she laughed. “Fear serves no purpose.”

She joked that her oncologist remarked to her that having cancer was probably the best thing to happen to her, knowing it forced her to become a healthier person.

“There’s no guarantee that I won’t have cancer again,” Yates reflected. “I have less than a 3 percent chance. But if it does, my body will be more prepared, stronger, and healthier.”