Jones County Tourism had a busy 2024

The Jones County Tourism Association (JCTA), a non-profit organization, held its annual meeting on March 25 at Lubben Vineyards & Winery outside of Anamosa.

The officers for 2025 are:

• President, Becky Haugsted

• Vice President, County Supervisor Darrick Hall

• Treasurer, Kathy Luensman

• Secretary, Monticello Council member Mary Phelan

The outgoing board members are: Jim Christianson, Bobby Krum, former County Supervisor Ned Rohwedder, and Cal Clark.

"Cal Clark was the first person to join us from Onslow," noted Haugsted. "We're hoping to get our other communities (represented) on the board. If you know of somebody from Wyoming, Onslow, Olin, Cascade, we would like to have ideally all of our communities represented on this tourism board. Because that's who we represent and who we are working for. We're working for all of our communities."

Technically, the JCTA Board of Directors should have 17 members, when you take into account all of the communities within Jones County.

The board members for 2025 include: Haugsted, Hall, Luensman, Phelan, Doug Wortman, Richard Crump, Maria Clark, Dusty Embree, Judy Lubben, and JCTA Director Kaileen Weaver.

"These folks are really great," praised Haugsted of the board. "Kaileen and I cannot do what we do without our board members.

"Kaileen does just the most marvelous job of getting out into our communities," continued Haugsted, "finding all of these wonderful places that Jones County has to offer. All of you have been exposed to Kaileen's enthusiasm when she visits with you. What a wonderful addition she has been to our tourism association."

Weaver has been the director for just over a year now.

"My job, what I am, and what I'm able to do is not possible without all of the support and contributions," thanked Weaver. "Sometimes I feel it's not necessarily a job. Showcasing what Jones County has, I don't necessarily feel like it is a job. I really enjoy it, and I am really passionate about it."

Weaver shared she's not originally from Iowa; she grew up in southern California. Her family moved to Jones County about 10 years ago when her twin boys were just 3 months old. Shortly after the family settled, she was expecting their daughter.

"We did not know a single person in Jones County," she said. "I really couldn't get out and explore Jones County."

She posted on Facebook asking people where she could get together with other moms of young kids in an effort to meet people.

"I didn't have any other resources," she said.

Being the JCTA director has not only opened Weaver's eyes to all there is to see and do in Jones County, but she's used her adventures that she showcases on JCTA's Facebook page to help others see all there is in Jones County. Weaver has been quite proactive on social media. Every Thursday is "What To See in JC" where she highlights various events and activities across the county.

When she first started marketing the county, Weaver visited Camp Courageous in Monticello and highlighted their new outdoor, ADA-accessible mini golf course.

"We had over 5,000 hits within the first couple of hours," she marveled. "All of these people didn't know that resource existed here in Jones County. My Thursday 'What To See in JC' really does incorporate all of the different things that we have. That being said, if you know of something, reach out to me. I don't care if it's a non-profit, for-profit, a park, a pancake breakfast, a fish fry, you never know what people are going to be interested in and what will draw them here. One thing could lead them to the rest of the community to explore."

When it comes to social media exposure, JCTA had over 196.7 thousand interactions on Facebook in 2024. 77.9 thousand people clicked on, "liked," she shared a JCTA post.

"That is up 589.2 percent from last year," noted Weaver.

JCTA's "stories" on Facebook were also a hit! Just having started doing "stories" during the last half of 2024, there were 123.9 thousand views and 10,000 interactions.

Of all the videos she made in 2024, they amounted to four days and 20 hours of watch time.

"No, that wasn't me at night playing back those videos," joked Weaver.

As part of JCTA's short business meeting, the board approved spending $60 to become a member of the Iowa Museum Association. Weaver heard about them from a Travel Iowa conference she recently attended in Des Moines.

There is just one museum in Jones County that is represented by the Association, the Wyoming Historical Museum (Hotel Williams).

"By joining this organization, I feel it is a really vital thing for us to be able to showcase the rich history and also leading to showcase all of the rest that our communities have to offer," Weaver said.

"It's beneficial to our museums and our historical societies," added Haugsted. "They host conferences. They give opportunities to volunteers and provide the latest information from the state, especially concerning grants. We all know how hard money is to come by. It's really nice to have another resource to share the great things we have in Jones County."

Weaver announced that JCTA is now selling postcards, 12 in all, highlighting communities across Jones County. You can purchase them at the JCTA office (Grant Wood Art Gallery) in downtown Anamosa, or for $3 at Whiffle Tree Mercantile in Monticello.

For more on all that JCTA is doing and has to offer, or to become a member, contact Weaver at director@traveljonescounty.com or 319-462-4101.