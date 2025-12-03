Jones, Jackson, Cedar to share portable traffic equipment

Jones County Secondary Roads has plans to a portable traffic signal with Jackson and Cedar counties.

During the March 4 Jones County Supervisor meeting, the board approved a 28E agreement among the three counties for use of the piece of equipment. The agreement is for 10 years and automatically renews every year.

Snead was successful in being awarded a $50,000 TSIP (Traffic Safety Improvement Program) grant for the purchase of a portable traffic signal.

"It's run by remote control," he said. "We can stop traffic in one lane and do an alternating green light/red light situation."

He said it'd be useful for projects that get stretched out, or for patching projects.

The grant covers the majority of the cost of the traffic signal. Due to some additional costs and contingencies, the total cost comes to $60,000 Snead said that balance would be split between the three counties.

Use of the equipment would be determined on a first-come, first-served basis.

"We'll coordinate that between the three of us," said Snead. "If we have a project, we’ll reserve it or try and schedule it so we have it at that point in time."

If, for some reason, the equipment requires maintenance or is hit by a car, for example, that cost would be up to the county that has possession of the traffic signal at that point in time.

Snead said while he did look into purchasing a portable traffic signal just for Jones County's use, the administrator of the TSIP grant encouraged counties to "team up with your neighbors."

"There was lots of interest in utilizing this grant for this type of thing across the state," he said of similar requests.

If Jones County had pursued the grant on its own, the likelihood of successfully being awarded the grant would have been quite low.

"They would have picked another group of counties that had done that," he told the board. "That’s why we went down that route. There's a little bit of cost savings. It’s not something we would utilize all the time, but it's a very nice tool we'll get some use out of."

In other county business:

• The board suspended the second reading and approved the third and final consideration to adopt the pipeline ordinance.

• The board appointed Kara Burrack to the Monticello Public Library Board. Burrack serves as a rural resident on the board.