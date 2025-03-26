JRMC Auxiliary highlights ’24 accomplishments, ’25 goals

The Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) Auxiliary held their annual meeting at Lubben Vineyard & Wines on March 19, celebrating all they contributed to in 2024, and sharing what’s ahead for 2025.

Speaking throughout the afternoon event were Community Development Director Amy Keltner, JRMC Foundation Chairperson Jay Willems, JRMC Director of Nursing April Golwitzer, and Co-owner of Lubben Wines, Judy Lubben.

The 2025 Auxiliary Board members include:

• President Deanna Butterworth

• Vice President (open position)

• Secretary Donna Hansen

• Treasurer Jane Ann Rix

• Member At-large Lisa Labarge

• Member At-large Bonnie Mull

“As Auxiliary members, you guys do some really great things for our hospital. We’re going to celebrate that,” Keltner said.

Hansen and Butterworth highlighted several key moments from 2024. The Auxiliary donated $8,000 toward security upgrades at JRMC. That included over $4,000 for canopy lighting on the exterior of the hospital. Kelter said during a disaster drill event, it became apparent that it was too dark in the back of the hospital near the ED (emergency department).

“So the lighting brightens that area up and makes it safer for our patients and our staff,” she said.

The Auxiliary gave out $2,000 in scholarships to students throughout Jones County. They also give out scholarships to staff looking to further their education and career goals.

“We’re in the middle of our application process right now for high school and employee scholarships,” offered Keltner.

“I want to emphasize how important it is to the hospital and the Foundation, these scholarships that are given each year,” praised Willems. “While $500 in this day in age for education may not seem like a lot, I think it is very important to encourage post-high school education in the healthcare field. I’m sure those scholarships have blossomed for ppl being able to pursue healthcare fields going forward.”

More than anything, the Auxiliary would like to see its membership grow.

“We welcome everyone to attend our monthly meetings (the second Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. at JRMC, except June, July and August) and to be a part of this wonderful hospital and learn more about what we do,” urged Hansen. “We’re seeking thoughts on how we can raise money. We visit other auxiliaries to see how they raise money and get people involved in the organization. We want to make a difference, while keeping in mind our mission statement, which is to ‘support high-quality healthcare in our community through service to our patients, families, and staff through fundraising.’

“We offer the best care in the region,” continued Hansen. “It takes a team for this to happen. We are super proud of that.”

The Auxiliary’s beginning balance on Jan. 1, 2024, was $25,921.45. Their ending balance as of Dec. 31, 2024, was $26,864.15.

The JRMC Auxiliary was formed in 1957, noted Butterworth.

“And we’re still in existence and going strong,” she said with pride. “And that is just awesome. A lot of hospitals do not have this opportunity that we have with our Auxiliary. So that alone, for 68 years, is quite a milestone.

“In 2025, we want to make an even bigger impact than what we even did last year,” she added.

Throughout the years, the Auxiliary holds several fundraisers, including a book sale, no-bake bake sales, fudge sale, and selling t-shirts and sweatshirts.

In February, both the Monticello and Anamosa Fareway Stores offered “Round Up,” where customers could round up their totals, with the additional money going to the Auxiliary. This took place at both stores over Super Bowl weekend. Butterworth was pleased to share that they received a total of $1,015.34 from that fundraiser.

“We appreciate the two Fareways and everything they did,” she said. “They were awesome. They were great to work with.”

The Auxiliary also stuffs envelopes for mailers for non-profit organizations, and receive a donation in the process.

The Auxiliary has donated funds to the JRMC Nursing Honor Guard, to occupational and speech therapy, and more recently they donated $10,000 toward the capital campaign for the new MRI project.

“We have a one-for-one match going on right now (for that project),” expanded Keltner. “We do have a donor right now who is matching that dollar for dollar. So if anybody is interested to making a donation toward that project, it’s an opportunity to double the impact.”

Willems just stepped down from the JRMC Governing Board, but remains on the Foundation board.

“I want to express thanks from both of their boards for everything the Auxiliary does, in the past and going forward. It’s been a tremendous organization to be aware of and to be a part of,” he said. “It’s been an honor to be the beneficiary of those wonderful contributions, not only financially, but the time given by the volunteers.”

Golwitzer has worked for UnityPoint Health for 21 years; 19 months at JRMC.

“What I can say is that this community loves that hospital,” she said. “And you can feel that every single day that you walk into that hospital. I feel very much privileged to work at this hospital. You guys should be proud of that.”

Golwitzer shared a year-in-review, all that has taken place at JRMC in 2024. She also spoke about the upcoming MRI expansion project.

“The project will start construction at the end of this month (March),” she said. “We are already moving some doctors’ offices. They need to start working on the canopy portion where the ambulance will drop patients off. The ambulance drop-off location is going to move. So we have to start construction first and get the canopy ready and built and also work on the construction inside. Once that first phase is complete, then we still start working on the MRI.”

The total cost for this project is $5 million. Keltner noted that UnityPoint Health is covering the cost of the machine. The JRMC Foundation is working to raise money for the “extras,” such as soft lighting, calming music, and artwork, etc. for the patient care process.

“As we know, going in for an MRI can be very overwhelming, nerve-racking,” she said.

Special wheelchairs to wheel patients into the MRI room are also needed due to materials used in a standard wheelchair.

“They (wheelchairs) have materials that cannot be next to an MRI machine because it will trigger something in the machine,” Keltner said.

The goal is to have the MRI expansion project complete in the beginning of 2026.

“But with construction, the last I heard (CEO) Eric (Briesemeister) talk about this, the contractors were still kind of worried about the tariffs and how much that’s going to cost for materials coming in,” shared Golwitzer. “So we’re hoping that our budgeting is appropriate.”

This project will add a couple of additional staff at JRMC. It will also expand the days and hours MRI services will be available in Jones County.

“There will be extended hours,” assured Keltner. “We have already extended our hours with our current MRI machine. Those filled just as fast as when we opened them. We will be able to offer it on Saturdays now, which is not something we have currently. We know just from seeing us open a few extra slots right now, those additional slots with the expansion will fill just as quickly. We have heard from many of our patients that they’ve had to travel into Cedar Rapids. It’s months upon months for a wait. This will help get people in quicker and get results faster and they can seek whatever treatment they need faster. All around, it’ll be a good addition.”

To donate toward the MRI project, or to join the Auxiliary, contact Keltner at Amy.Keltner@unitypoint.org or 319-481-6118. Auxiliary dues are $10 annually or $100 for a lifetime membership.