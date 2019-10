UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) board members Vic Hamre and Jay Willems were awarded the Iowa Hospital Association (IHA) Excellence in Governance Award on Oct. 10 at the IHA annual meeting. This is the first time IHA has presented the award to two individuals.

