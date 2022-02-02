JRMC CEO Briesemeister named leader in corridor

UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) CEO Eric Briesemeister was recently named to the list of top 250 Corridor Leaders. This is the inaugural year for the Corridor Business Journal (CBJ)’s most influential leaders and executives.

“My marketing staff congratulated me and I asked, ‘For what?’” admitted Briesemeister of the honor.

Of the honor, though, Briesemeister admitted it is rather humbling.

“When you look at the list of organizations and individuals, why me?” he proposed. “Look at what a lot of these people have done… entrepreneurs, massive organizations, and me. It means a lot.”

He said that the work his name is attached to associated with JRMC is reflected by the “incredible work we do here.”

Briesemeister started working at JRMC in August 2010. Eleven years later, he’s amazed at all that has taken place, changed, and transpired at the rural Jones County hospital.

The hospital was built in 2009. Between 2014-16, they underwent a $10.3 million expansion project, adding 20,000 square feet, as well as renovating the existing hospital.

“If you had asked me 11 years ago if we would have accomplished as much as we have…,” remarked Briesemeister. “It’s a testament to the staff and other leaders in the organization, the board of directors, and UnityPoint as a whole.”

Briesemeister said JRMC is not sitting in isolation in rural Jones County; the CEOs from the other UnityPoint facilities are great support as well.

“The others CEOs believe in what we’re trying to do here in rural Iowa,” he said. “This award just reenforces the amazing things the staff does here.”

Reiterating his sentiments about the staff, Briesemeister added that patients don’t come to JRMC to see him; they come because of the amazing work performed by staff day in and day out. While Briesemeister might be the face of operations, he attributes that success to “the good things here and the achievements of the staff and providers and all that they do.

“There are so many choices in healthcare; we continually remind folks of the amazing great care they’ll get here, close to home.”

JRMC’s overall goal has always been to provide as much high-quality healthcare as possible close to home.

“So what have we done to enable that?” proposed Briesemeister.

So much over the years, from urgent care to rural specialty clinics, stable community clinics, 3-D mammography, and so much more.

This October will mark the fifth year JRMC has been able to offer high-tech 3-D mammograms.

“One in eight women get breast cancer in their life,” shared Briesemeister. “If we can detect it in the early stages, that’s a big deal.”

When it comes to the specialty clinics, JRMC has been able to expand the services and physical space. Where before they maybe had six rooms, now it has more than doubled.

The surgery areas have also grown. Briesemeister said they performed just shy of 1,400 surgeries last year.

“Within a year of me being here, they recognized we were too small,” recalled Briesemeister of the need to expand their footprint in Anamosa. “No one thought we would grow so fast in three years. There was obviously the demand.”

One of the newest additions to JRMC, the Center for Healthcare Education & Simulation, was actually a project Briesemeister was initially skeptical about.

“Dee Cook (JRMC chief nursing officer) had the vision and kept pushing me. But look at what the center can do; it has the potential to change healthcare in Jones County.”

The facility not only serves nursing students, but offers educational components for EMS, fire, law enforcement and more.

What really puts a smile on Briesemeister’s face is the economic impact the center has on the county as a whole. It brings staff and students to Jones County, where these people purchase gas, food, groceries, etc. Previously staff had to travel to Cedar Rapids to seek training opportunities. Now, it’s literally in their backyard.

We’ve already been able to recruit three or four staff members out of there (the center),” said Briesemeister. “And we’re educating our own staff, in-patient and ED (emergency department). It’s a win-win.”

With hospitals and medical facilities continuing to care for COVID patients and see a spike in patients due to the pandemic, Briesemeister said the JRMC staff have worked through the challenges.

“No department here is immune. We’re all short-staffed. We’ve seen more of our fair share (of patients), as has every rural hospital. We learn to care for our sicker patients because the bigger hospitals are also full. We’ve increased our capabilities because we want to keep people closer to home with great care.”

Briesemeister said he’s been really happy in his role as CEO of JRMC. Working through the pandemic not once, but twice now, has reaffirmed his faith in the hospital’s role as a caregiver.

“We meet every challenge head-on. People have really stepped up. It’s united us in many ways.”

Briesemeister is a firm believer in keeping rural communities alive and vibrant.

“It’s where I live, work, and breathe,” he said. “It’s who I am.”

In being honored as a leader, in his role in healthcare, Briesemeister said it’s all about helping people.

“You give people the opportunity to do more. You help guide them as much as you can. You provide opportunities for people to do what they’re good at and to have worth in what they do.”

He continued, “It’s important to relate to all parts of an organization, no matter the task.”