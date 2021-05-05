JRMC ED manager receives Patriot Employer Award

UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) Emergency Department Nurse Manager Stephanie Voss received the Patriot Employer Award. The award was presented by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), which is a Department of Defense program.

Voss was nominated by active duty military and JRMC Emergency Department Nurse Jake Matzen, along with a separate award from his wife, Brittney. The nominations are for the support Voss has provided to the Matzens each time that Jake has been deployed.

Presenting Voss with this honor was Gary Kinsinger, a representative of the Iowa ESGR chapter, along with Brittney Matzen and her three children in the JRMC lobby.

From Jake’s nomination: “My manager Stephanie Voss is extremely respectful of my duties as a National Guardsman and as a deployed soldier. The gratitude for my service, and she is always checking up on my spouse to see if there is anything they can do during this time of separation.”

According to Kinsinger, “Jake’s nomination describes Voss’ management skills and how she makes a ‘seamless’ transition for the staff and his travel.”

“This is for everything you do for us,” shared Brittney. “I cannot thank you enough for all of your support over the years.”

The award from ESGR is presented to those for contributing to national security and protecting liberty and freedom by supporting employee participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force. This award is for supervisors and must be nominated by active guard members or their spouses.

“Thank you to Steph,” said Eric Briesemeister, JRMC CEO. “I, too, served for 12 years in a similar capacity. It really means a lot when your employer backs you up and you don’t have to worry about your job being in jeopardy. The care packages and calling Brittney, that is above and beyond, so thank you for caring about Jake, but all that Jake is, which includes his family.”

Voss said, “I have worked with Jake for going on eight years. Drill is always very taxing for him, and he always feels guilty. We make our schedule work for him and his family. We just do what is best for the team. We all miss him greatly here.”