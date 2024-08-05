JRMC forms Nurses Honor Guard

“Nursing is a calling, a lifestyle, a way of living.”

This is the first line of “The Nightingale Tribute,” named after Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern-day nursing. The poem is read to honor the life of an LPN (licensed practical nurse), an RN (registered nurse), and an NP (nurse practitioner).

Recently, current and retired nurses throughout Jones County and surrounding communities came together to form a Nurses Honor Guard. The program flows through UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC).

The whole idea behind such an Honor Guard is to pay respect and honor a nurse who has passed. The short ceremony can either take place at a visitation, at a funeral, at the gravesite, or during a celebration of life.

The idea came about from a JRMC patient who has a friend who is a retired nurse who is on hospice. That patient came to Kim Boyd, with JRMC, with the idea.

“This patient really wanted to get this going for that friend of hers who was on hospice,” shared Boyd. “She thought it was going to be imminent, so we thought we could do this. That patient kind of spearheaded this.”

Boyd made some calls to hospitals in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque to find out whether they had a Nurses Honor Guard and what it would entail.

In early April, JRMC reached out to current and retired nurses for an informational meeting. Over a dozen nurses came together.

“The first 15 minutes of the meeting, everybody was reminiscing about working at John McDonald Hospital,” shared Pam Goodyear with JRMC.

An executive committee was also formed, tasked with putting together an in-take form for families, churches, and funeral homes to fill out in the event the Nurses Honor Guard is needed. That committee consists of Deb Byers, Kim Boyd, Marilyn Hanna, Shannon Frink, and Sue Schemmel.

The group is also working on creating a closet that houses the traditional white nurse’s uniform that is typically worn during the ceremony.

Boyd explained that the Nurses Honor Guard at St. Luke’s wear capes with their uniforms from the St. Luke’s School of Nursing. Last week, volunteers came to JRMC to start sewing red capes that the JRMC nurses will wear as they honor one of their own.

“It’s so cool how all of these pieces are coming together,” said Boyd.

In starting an Honor Guard fund in order to purchase initial materials, etc. Goodyear said several tenured nurses came forward to contribute.

“Within a day, we had enough money to create the fund,” she said.

Should the family of a nurse who has passed away request the services of the Honor Guard, they can either reach out directly to Boyd via JRMC (319-462-6131) or work with the funeral home or church to plan for such an occasion.

The Honor Guard’s services are free of charge, though the program does run on donations.

“Donations and memorials are accepted and will be used to continue this program,” Goodyear said.

The group is working on creating a Facebook page as well.

“Everybody is really passionate about it. As word gets out, we’re going to have a lot of nurses involved,” Boyd said.

Aside from reading “The Nightingale Tribute” during a visitation or funeral service, the Honor Guard also performs the “Final Call of Duty.” This act “is reserved for those who have served selflessly and dedicated their lives to nursing.”

The Honor Guard then presents the family with a memorial gift.

“Different hospitals do different things when it comes to giving the family a gift of support,” noted Boyd.

Despite this group being formed in Jones County, the services of the Honor Guard extend beyond the borders of the county.

“We want to honor our friends in Delaware, Dubuque and surrounding counties,” offered Goodyear. “We want to honor all nurses.

“If you’ve ever walked through the doors at JRMC, everyone is so passionate about what they do and our community and the hospital,” continued Goodyear. “We’re taking that outside our doors and spreading it throughout the community.”

As for why these nurses felt the need to create the Honor Guard, Byers said it’s about showing their compassion and empathy for others “who cared too much.

“We’re all passionate about honoring someone who cared for so many others,” she added.

“There is that sisterhood or brotherhood in any group,” noted Boyd of such services as the military or firefighter. “This is overdue.”

“It’s a tribute,” offered Shannon Frink, “recognizing the sacrifice of being away from their families on holidays and special events. We’re really happy to offer this service.”