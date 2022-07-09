JRMC Guardian Angel Program honors healthcare employees

“The medical profession can be a thankless job. People give so much of themselves, and do so much for others. It’s nice to know they’ve made a difference.”

Amy Keltner, Community Development director with UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC), shared those words to describe the Guardian Angel Program.

Plain and simple, it’s “a way to say thank you to your caregiver.”

Since the start of this year, five JRMC employees have been honored as “Guardian Angels” The program recognizes anyone who works at JRMC (and all UnityPoint facilities), from the medical staff to housekeeping.

“All UnityPoint employees are eligible,” noted Keltner.

This also includes the two UnityPoint clinics in Monticello and Anamosa.

Those honored include: Kayla McCormick, physical therapist; Michelle Lohberg, PA-C; Nicole Hartwig, RN, cardiac rehab; Silenna Hendley, PCT; Katie Merfeld, RN.

This program allows a JRMC patient and his/her family to publicly thank a JRMC employee.

“The Guardian Angel Program helps grateful patients and families recognize those who’ve made a difference in their lives.”

While it’s not required, typically a patient or family will make a donation toward the JRMC Foundation in honor of the “angel.” The hospital then organizes and plans a ceremony in which the employee receives a bouquet of flowers and a special pin to wear on their badge.

“There are costs involved in the program,” noted Keltner. “This is a way for the community to recognize those who go above and beyond, and also contribute a donation to the Foundation or a specific department.”

The employee is kept out of the loop about the Guardian Angel honor until the ceremony. JRMC administrators and department/team members attend as well to show support of the employee. Keltner also contacts the employee’s family to attend.

“I work with the manager to schedule (the ceremony) and to make sure they can take a few minutes away,” explained Keltner. “We have staff to keep the patient care going.”

Keltner has a unique perspective concerning the Guardian Angel Program. Her family has taken the time to honor a UnityPoint Health employee, and she also spearheads the program at JRMC through her job.

Keltner’s mom, Paula Meyer, was previously diagnosed with Stage 4 lung and brain cancer. She was seeking care at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A nurse who works there was the first to engage with Meyer concerning her cancer diagnoses and treatment.

“She provided Mom with comfort and support and talked through all of the unknowns with her, how to tell the family, and her initial fears,” explained Keltner. “Hospitals have been short-staffed, but she sat with Mom, and she didn’t have to take that time, especially when it was around the holidays.”

Keltner said the nurse still stays in touch with the family.

With her mom’s permission, Keltner, took the initiative to fill out the form to honor the nurse as a Guardian Angel. In May, Keltner and Meyer were able to attend the ceremony at St. Luke’s and surprise the nurse.

“It was a significant moment,” recalled Keltner. “She went out of her way to make sure Mom felt as much comfort at that time. She made a difference to our whole family.”

Just a few weeks ago, Katie Merfeld, RN, with JRMC was also recognized as a Guardian Angel. The daughter of a patient of Merfeld’s who passed away while at JRMC pursued the program. The patient’s family was not able to be with their loved one during his final moments. It was Merfeld who stayed with the patient, providing him and his family with comfort during that time.

Keltner said there was not a dry eye in the hospital during Merfeld’s ceremony.

To honor a JRMC employee through the Guardian Angel Program, contact Keltner at 319-481-6118 or Amy.Keltner@unitypoint.org. There is a form to fill out concerning the donation amount, the caregiver you wish to honor, and a message about why they’re deserving of the recognition. That message is read out loud during the ceremony.

The patient/family can choose to remain anonymous, and does not have to attend the ceremony.

“It’s not about getting a pin and flowers,” said Keltner. “It’s that ‘thanks’ and to be reminded of the appreciation, and why we do what we do.”