JRMC Infusion Center nurse honored with DAISY Award

“Mollie’s smile will light you up. She instantly puts you at ease when you arrive at the Infusion clinic. She answers any and all questions you may have and is always teaching you about good health habits. The world needs more compassionate and friendly nurses like Mollie.”

This was the anonymous DAISY Award nomination, submitted by a patient of Mollie Pegorick, RN. Pegorick is one of the staff nurses who works in UnityPoint Health-Jones Regional Medical Center’s (JRMC) Infusion Center.

On April 11, her co-workers and entire family surprised her at work when she was presented with the DAISY Award.

“I didn’t know a thing about it,” she said, still in awe of the honor.

According to The DAISY Foundation, “Nurses every day go above and beyond to not only provide patients and families with excellence in clinical care, but also compassion. At The DAISY Foundation, we aim to honor them by showing our profound gratitude for all that they do.

“The DAISY Award is a recognition program to celebrate and recognize nurses by collecting nominations from patients, families, and co-workers.”

The DAISY Award was established in 2000 to award excellence in nursing. Those eligible live The DAISY Foundation’s “mission, vision, and values out loud.” They are “recognized as outstanding role models in the nursing community and are known for their compassionate care, communication, positive attitude, patient advocacy, and teamwork.”

The morning of April 11, Pegorick’s boyfriend informed her that he would be taking the day off work because he maxed out on his 40-hours at work.

“I thought it was weird,” she said of her suspicion. “That’s unusual for him.”

He also told her he would be turning off the location indicator on his cell phone, also unusual for him. (Pegorick and her immediate family use the location-sharing app “Find My Family.”)

“I thought he was buying a ring…,” she laughed.

It was a pure coincidence that her parents were coming to JRMC that exact same day, as her father had a doctor’s appointment.

Her family must have forgot to turn their locations off, because Pegorick saw her sister was also at JRMC.

“I thought, ‘Did something happen to Dad?’” she thought.

Then, door to the Infusion Center opened and all of Pegorick’s family and co-workers walked in to surprise her!

“It was a complete surprise!” she said of the moment. “It was wonderful; complete shock!”

Pegorick has no clue who nominated her.

“The mystery is still out there,” she said.

All DAISY Award recipients receive a certificate, a signature lapel pin, and a hand-carved stone sculpture titled “A Healer’s Touch.”

“The sculpture is beautiful,” she marveled.

Pegorick also received a pan of cinnamon rolls and a bouquet of daisies.

Pegorick started working for UnityPoint Health in Cedar Rapids in 2018.

“I started out as a patient care technician,” she said.

In February 2022, she transferred to JRMC.

“It’s closer to home, which is really nice,” said Pegorick, who resides in Cascade.

When he started working in Anamosa, Pegorick was in the operating room (OR) and outpatient clinics. Now, she’s in the Infusion Center.

“I love working in here because I love who I work with every day,” she praised. “My patients are amazing.”

Within the Infusion Center, they handle IV infusions, shots, catheter changes, and so much more.

“We do stuff with biotherapies, chemo. We do a lot more of the biotherapies or immunotherapies,” explained Pegorick. “When they’re done with their chemotherapy treatment, it maintains them.”

Within the Infusion Center, there are two full-time nurses, including Pegorick, as well a prior authorization nurse who works with patients’ insurance companies.

“If we’re super busy, which it happens quite a bit, she will help us,” Pegorick said of the needed help.

As her nominator stated, Pegorick puts her patients as ease.

“No one wants to be scared sitting in that chair,” she said. “I like to crack a joke or do something to make them more comfortable. If they’re calm, I’m calm, and everything is great. I just like to make everyone feel comfortable.”

It’s clear she leaves a lasting impression on her patients. As this interview was taking place at JRMC, a former patient paid Pegorick a visit and delivered a bucket full of homemade cookies.

Pegorick also takes the time to answer her patients’ questions.

“I used to work in surgery and postop (postoperative) and I want to make sure that they are set up for success,” she said. “I like to sit down with my patients and answer all questions until they can 100 percent recite it back to me and are comfortable with it. It makes their care better.”

She is also known to provide helpful health tips, too.

“We have to look at the big picture here of what we are treating, why we’re treating it, what are the contributing factors. If their diet is interfering with what they’re doing, we like to make sure and tell them that. It goes back to wanting them to have the best possible outcome.”

Pegorick said she makes it a point of getting to know each and every patient.

“That’s what I really like about this job,” she said.

She enjoys seeing her patients return for a visit.

“We have a lot of patients that we build relationships with and they still continue to stop in here. I love that part.”

Pegorick said she always knew she was going to pursue a career in healthcare. She actually thought she’d become a doctor.

“I just like helping people, watching them get back, if not better than how they were before.”