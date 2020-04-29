JRMC in need of cloth facemasks

UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) would like to provide homemade masks for non-direct patient care team members and patients. The hospital is looking to preserve its personal protective equipment (PPE) supply. They are asking sewing volunteers to help make masks. JRMC is also looking for elastic to be donated separately from the masks, too.

JRMC is asking for volunteers to use the Olson mask pattern, which was quickly developed by clinicians from UnityPoint Health – Cedar Rapids and has been shared millions of times across the globe in the fight against COVID-19.

Once sewers have completed the masks, please drop them off in the main entrance of either Citizens State Bank in Monticello or Citizens Bank in Anamosa.

If you are visiting the hospital or UnityPoint Clinics and have your own mask, JRMC is asking that you wear them when entering their buildings.

For more information on their drop-off locations and the Olson cloth mask pattern, visit https://bit.ly/2zmWACU.