JRMC nurse, ER supervisor named ‘Great Iowa Nurse’

Lyndsie Puffett, BSN, RN, the emergency room supervisor at UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC), has been named one of the 2025 Great Iowa Nurses!

“I was surprised. I didn’t know that anyone nominated me,” Puffett said of being selected for the annual honor.

Having asked her manager whether she was responsible for the nomination, Puffett said it’s still a mystery.

Here’s where the story gets really good, though…

Not knowing her own name was thrown in the hat, Puffett took it upon herself to nominate her mother, Angie Kramer, who also just happens to be the emergency room supervisor at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Kramer was also selected as one of the Great Iowa Nurses for 2025!

Puffett received two emails the same day notifying her of her recognition and that her nominee was also chosen.

“My mom swears she didn’t nominate me,” she joked.

Kramer has been with St. Luke’s for 25 years now, having spent the majority of that time working in the ER. She’s been a nurse since the mid-1990s.

“She definitely inspired me to become a nurse,” credited Puffett.

Puffett has been with JRMC for almost 10 years now.

“This was my first job out of nursing school,” she said. “When I was in nursing school, I actually came here for my clinicals in the ER. I got to follow around in the ER for a day to see what the ER world was all about.”

The two nurses she shadowed are still working in the ER at JRMC.

Before coming to JRMC, Puffett worked for eight months as an LPN (licensed practical nurse) at urgent care in Marion.

“I’ve been with UnityPoint Health ever since I got my LPN,” she said.

She attended Kirkwood Community College, then transferred to Allen College, earning degrees in nursing.

Nursing runs in the family, as Puffett’s grandmother worked as a CNA (certified nursing assistant) for 45 years.

Puffett and her husband reside in Strawberry Point. She drives just over an hour one way to work at JRMC in Anamosa.

“I know there are hospitals closer to us, but I really like where I am at,” she said. “I don’t want to leave. It would be hard to leave if I ever had to leave here.”

Working in the ER, Puffett enjoys the working environment and the small-town feel of being at JRMC.

“That’s what kind of drew me to come here,” she said. “Doing different clinicals showed me what I liked and didn’t like. I really liked the ER environment with the fast-pace, getting to see something different every day, getting to use all of the different nursing skills. The ER just spoke to me.

“Where if you work in other units, you may not get to use all of your nursing skills that you learn in school because they might already be done for you,” she continued. “Most of that stuff is done when you’re in the ER.”

Puffett is JRMC’s first ER supervisor. Before she took on the title and the responsibilities that go along with it, she worked on the floor in the ER.

Her boss took over as manager of the Anamosa Area Ambulance Service, so Puffett stepped in to perform additional duties.

“My boss needed help doing extra tasks so I volunteered to step in and help. She had a lot on her plate and needed to disperse her tasks to other people.”

In her role Puffett wears many hats.

A program she is proud to have her name attached to is SANE (sexual assault nurse examiner), which started about a year ago. Puffett serves as the coordinator.

There are three JRMC nurses, including Puffett, who are SANE certified, meaning they have gone through the required, specialized training to perform exams for victims of sexual assault.

As coordinator, Puffett schedules the trainings for her fellow nurses who are interested in becoming SANEs and keeping up on their certifications.

One of the qualifications to be named a Great Iowa Nurse includes making “a significant contribution to the procession, going above and beyond normal job responsibilities.” Puffett isn’t one to put herself on a pedestal, but said starting SANE is something she takes pride in.

“Before, we weren’t always able to help assist victims of sexual assault. We would have to send them on to another facility. Someone who’s been through a traumatic situation like that, that’s the last thing you want to do is put them through the rigmarole having to go to all of these different places.

“Since we’ve gone live, we’ve had almost 10 cases,” she continued. “Thankfully they don’t come around a lot. In those instances where they do, I’m glad that we can be a resource for people instead of sending them on.

“There is such a lack of SANE nurses available throughout the region. I wanted to be able to help those who have been victims of sexual assault because it’s such a traumatic process to begin with. I wanted to be a resource for them that is close to home.”

In addition, she does patient chart audits, continuing education for staff, yearly competencies, and community outreach.

She also serves on some committees as part of JRMC such as the Medical Emergency Team, which used to be called “Code Blue.”

“We’ll do mock scenarios in the hospital. If somebody needs CPR, we’ll run these drills and see what we can improve on next time to try and get a better work flow and process,” she explained. “If someone were to code in the hospital, not in the ER. All these what-if situations.”

While she has many supervisory responsibilities, Puffett can still be found putting her nursing skills to use on the floor in the ER, too, caring for patients.

As for what Puffett enjoys about her profession, it’s working at a smaller hospital, working alongside her close-knit team, and getting to see and do something different every day while on the job.

“Every day brings a new challenge and I like being challenged,” she said. “There’s always a learning opportunity for me. I have the mentality that if you know everything, you’re in the wrong profession. You’re always going to learn something new. There are always different roles that you can have within nursing.”

Puffett credits one of her fellow nurses with summing up the work performed in the ER at JRMC: “We can’t do it all, but we can do a lot.”

“We have all the same trainings that all of the nurses in the bigger hospitals do, plus more,” she boasted. “In the ER world, you know a little about a lot. You have to keep up on your skills a lot because you could always potentially need to use them. We’re always prepared.”