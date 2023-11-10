JRMC offers daily mammogram services

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In honor of the national health campaign, now is the time for women age 40 and over to make an appointment for their annual mammogram.

In 2017, UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center (JCMR) started offering, at that time, state-of-the-art 3D mammograms. They were also still doing 2D mammograms as well.

As Lora Hunt, B.A.S. R.T. explained, “3D is the standard level of care now. It’s what you (patients) want to have. There is no additional cost for 3D.”

Hunt, the JRMC Imaging manager, joined the Anamosa hospital in February 2022. She’s worked in healthcare for 15 years.

3D, versus 2D, produces a series of images of the breast tissue. 2D basically provided one image of the breast from the top down. The 3D images, Hunt explained, are almost like multiple slices of bread.

“They help the doctor localize the areas (of the breast) better,” she added. “Whether it’s the tissue or something that could be worrisome.”

Over the past several years, conflicting information and news has come out regarding the recommended age at which women should start scheduling their annual mammogram.

“A good starting point is age 40,” offered Hunt. “We follow the American College of Radiology, and they say to start at 40.”

Of course, if one’s family has a history of cancer/breast cancer, you’re highly encouraged to talk to your healthcare provider about having that initial mammogram at an earlier age.

“The standard level of care is to have it yearly after 40,” Hunt said. “And if you have a history (of cancer), additional screenings might be needed.”

One in six women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their 40s.

On average, JRMC conducts 200 mammograms a month, with their highest patient counts between October and December.

“We offer appointments Monday through Friday,” offered Hunt.

October and breast cancer go hand-in-hand in people’s minds, which is perhaps why, Hunt suggested, the fall is their busiest time for mammograms.

The Imaging Department has three people on staff to assist patients: Hunt, Andrea Kelley, and Teresa Reyner.

It’s not just Jones County residents that come to JRMC for these services; Hunt said patients come from the surrounding areas, too.

“We see a good representation from our clinic areas,” she said.

While family history is a big reason to get a mammogram, Hunt shared that 3 in 4 women who do not have a family history are also diagnosed with breast cancer.

“No one is immune,” she warned. “By getting a routine screening, we can catch it sooner, long before it spreads or has gotten bigger, and you’ll have a better prognosis.”

Following a mammogram, it just takes a couple of days (a week at the most) to receive one’s results. A radiologist reviews the images and decides whether the scans are healthy or if there’s something of concern.

“We have a radiologist on site every Tuesday,” Hunt said.

Those additional scans could either be mammogram views or ultrasound views. Hunt further explained that mammogram views magnify certain areas of the breast. Ultrasound views utilize different imaging for “better characteristics” of the breast tissue.

Mammograms tend to have a negative stigma due to the pressure of the mammography.

“You hear a lot of horror stories,” Hunt said. “But keep in mind that every body is different and every experience is different.”

The Imaging staff work with each patient to provide a comfortable appointment and experience, adjusting to the woman’s needs.

“We ultimately want to get the best images.”

Offering general statistics, Hunt said for every 100 mammogram patients, 10 are asked to come back for one reason or another, whether it’s the need for further images or a biopsy.

“It’s not cancer until the biopsy tests the tissue,” Hunt said, putting patients at ease of getting a call-back.

With an aging population, having mammogram and cancer screenings services offered locally at JRMC helps to keep that access nearby.

“We have that one-on-one time with you and are flexible to your needs and restraints,” offered Hunt.

2023 marks the 10th anniversary of JRMC’s Think.Pink campaign. That fundraiser for the Imaging Department started in 2013 when over half of the staff had a first-degree relation to someone affected by breast cancer.

“They worked to create a fund to help local patients,” Hunt shared. “That’s why it’s so important to help women get the tests they need.”

On Saturday, Oct. 21, JRMC’s ninth annual Pink in the Park at Wapsipinicon State Park in Anamosa will take place. This fundraiser is a 4K walk/run. Registration is at 8:30 a.m.; the event kicks off at 9 a.m.

“This event brings awareness to our residents about the importance of mammograms and reminds us that these services are offered at JRMC,” said Amy Keltner, JRMC Community Development director. “We use this event to promote and encourage all to come see us and to take care of our bodies.”

Proceeds from Pink in the Park have been used to purchase robes for mammogram patients, a warmer for the capes used during the process, as well maintenance of the machine.

“Technology is quickly evolving around us,” continued Keltner. “In order to continue to offer the most advanced resources, we have to have the funds to make those purchases.”

Hunt said funds have also helped mammogram patients pay for out-of-pocket diagnosis costs, those costs that insurance won’t cover.

“Cancer is hard to deal with,” Kelter said. “It’s exhausting. These types of events give people hope. It reminds them that they are not alone. This event is also important as a way to show support for the ones who are battling cancer.”