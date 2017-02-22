JRMC raises money for new 3D mammography

After just over a year of fundraising, UnityPoint Health–Jones Regional Medical Center will soon offer 3D mammography. The innovative technology will be available to patients yet this spring right here in Jones County.

According to Sheila Tjaden, Community Development director at JRMC, the fundraising campaign started in December 2015 and included donations from so many people.

“Donations came from literally all over the community, with gifts of $5 on up,” shared Tjaden. She said the donations stemmed from children to estate gifts.