JRMC sponsors 5-day marathon at GJCF

UnityPoint Health-Jones Regional Medical Center is back to sponsor the Fifth Annual Great Jones County Fair 5-Day Marathon from July 18-22, in an effort to promote wellness.

The two treadmills will be available once again for runners and walkers so they can walk with a family member or challenge their friends to a friendly competition. Those who take a 15-minute time slot on the treadmills will receive a free 5-Day Marathon t-shirt!