JRMC surpasses expectations in just 15 years of service

October marks the 15th anniversary of the opening of UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) critical access hospital in Jones County.

“To steel a quote from Matt Campbell (Iowa State University football coach): ‘I never got into this job to be somebody; I got into this job to do something.’ That's exactly how I feel. I want to be able to improve outcomes and the healthcare for everybody,” shared JRMC CEO Eric Briesemeister when reflecting on the past 15 years.

Briesemeister started serving as CEO in August 2010, not even one year after the hospital opened its doors. He replaced then-CEO Sean Williams.

Briesemeister worked at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City before coming to JRMC.

“When I got here, I was shocked at how comprehensive our services really were,” he recalled of his first impressions. “That was probably the most surprising to me. Here, it's (healthcare) really very personalized and people are much more personalized in their approach.”

The groundbreaking for the new JRMC took place on May 2, 2008. The open house and dedication were held on Oct. 10, 2009.

An article in the Oct. 7, 2009, Monticello Express explained the need for a modern, state-of-the-art critical access hospital in Jones County.

The old facility, which is located next to the Anamosa State Penitentiary, was built in the 1960s. Renovating that facility would still not have met the needs of today’s healthcare facilities.

Several reasons led to building a new hospital:

• The former hospital was built to accommodate in-patient needs. Eighty percent of JRMC’s needs are out-patient and emergency care.

• Having adequate space for air care needs (landing of a helicopter)

• A state-of-the-art ED (emergency department)

• Increased space for out-patient care

• Dedicated space for an imaging department (x-rays, MRIs, CT scans, etc.)

Added services to JRMC included:

• Expanded emergency care

• Expanded nursing care

• Physicians specialty clinics

• Healthcare management

• Social services

• Surgeries and procedures

• Rehabilitation and therapy

In 2014, just five years after the opening of JRMC, it was announced that the facility needed more room.

Briesemeister said it was maybe six months after he was hired that it became apparent that they needed more space.

“We grew 30 percent in year one, 20-25 percent in year two, another 15 percent in year three,” shared Briesemeister. “No one could have predicted that. If you go back to us wanting to provide as many services locally, if we're turning providers away, that's not fulfilling of what we want to do.”

In September 2014, the groundbreaking was held for the expansion project.

“Growth has exceeded expectations and this expansion is a testament to the quality of our physicians, staff, volunteers, and the communities we serve,” said Briesemeister during the groundbreaking.

This expansion allowed for:

• More room for the out-patient specialty clinics

• 18 exam rooms (as opposed to six)

• Infusion center and laboratory services

This project also called for:

• Renovating the ED

• Adding four prep/recovery rooms to the surgical department

• Tripling the space for the rehab area

• Doubling the pharmacy space

The expansion project was completed in May 2016.

“My goal here is to provide as many services as we humanly can as close to home as possible,” added Briesemeister.

Of the expansion, he said the community and county as a whole supported the need for additional space and services.

“I think it's a huge reflection of the quality of our medical staff and the quality of our clinical and support staff,” continued Briesemeister. “You combine those factors and you're going to have success. Not every critical access hospital is supported like this one. Not even close. We're very blessed.”

And then five years after that, in November 2021, the new Center for Healthcare Education & Simulation opened on the JRMC campus. This project is a partnership, now three years in the making, between JRMC and Purdue University Global.

This facility allows nursing students from Purdue, as well as JRMC staff, to expand their healthcare education in more ways than one.

Before the opening of the center, JRMC staff had to travel to St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids, for example, for training.

“We get the ability to recruit those nurses into the organization because they see it,” said Briesemeister. “That's one of our biggest struggles is just getting people in the front door.”

Another benefit is the ability to train their own staff.

“Research will tell you that simulation training is the best way to learn,” added Briesemeister. “To be able to simulate a lot of those rare events and have folks learn and respond and act in a safe environment as opposed to doing it on the fly. So that has been huge from that perspective.”

JRMC offers its staff scholarships to continue their education via Purdue Global.

“Purdue Global has been a fantastic partner. I can't say enough good about them,” praised Briesemeister.

Looking ahead, Briesemeister said plans are in motion to establish a permanent Education & Simulation Center, as well as provide full-time MRI services versus the mobile unit.

“We just got approved to offer full-time MRI,” he said. “This will give us seven-day-a-week access.”

This $5 million project will mean added space built onto JRMC.

“We're going through a master facility planning process because certain services have expanded,” said Briesemeister. “In the next five to 10 years, we'll probably need to expand more. The OR would be one of those areas. Where do we go and how do we stage that? The next expansions won't be single level. We'll have to start adding second floors. Once you start adding floors, we've got lots of space.”

In terms of the simulation center, Briesemeister foresees making that a regional center.

“What we’re proposing is to develop a regional center,” he said. “It's received a ton of positive feedback from everyone on up to the most senior leaders of UnityPoint. The big challenge is the financing. I'm hopeful!”

JRMC, one of the top three biggest employers in Jones County, helps to support the economic vitality here, something Briesemeister is proud of.

JRMC employs over 300 people. Urgent Care, alone, serves 13,000 a year.

“If we can keep those people local, all of those dollars circulate locally,” he said. “So that's what I'm really passionate about, not just delivering care, but then improving the rural economy. That's where I think the best quality of life is.”