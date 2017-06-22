JRMC unveils new 3D mammogram technology

After a year and a half of fundraising, UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center is now home to a 3D mammography machine.

On June 14, the hospital in Anamosa held an open house, thanking those who donated toward the effort.

“This has been a great project to be a part of,” shared JRMC Community Development Director Sheila Tjaden.

“Without all of you, without your advocacy for great local healthcare, none of this would be possible,” praised JRMC CEO Eric Briesemeister.