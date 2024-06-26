Junior Starlighters presents ‘Seussical the Musical’

The public has one more chance to see Starlighters II Theatre’s “Seussical the Musical” on stage, June 28, 29, and 30. This is the community theatre’s Junior Starlighters’ production.

Shortly after Starlighters was formed 50 years ago, one of its founders, the late Bob Furino, established Young People’s Theatre (YPT) at Starlighters as a way to introduce community theatre to younger people before they’re exposed to it while in high school.

In 2017, YPT was revamped as Junior Starlighters.

“It’s essentially the same as YPT,” noted Aimee Clemmons, director of “Seussical.”

According to the Starlighters’ website, Junior Starlighters is comprised of children’s theatre classes “designed to introduce theatre arts and performance skills to students ages 6 through 18. These classes foster creativity, boost self-confidence, enhance communication skills, and help to develop a love for the performing arts.”

With Clemmons at the helm, she is assisted by Denise Cherry, who is the chairwoman for Junior Starlighters. The program runs year-round with classes taking place on the third Saturday and Sunday of each month.

Clemmons said it’s an exciting time before Junior Starlighters uses the National Core Arts Standards (NCAS) has the basis for their curriculum.

“The kids learn about all aspects of theatre, both on and off the stage,” she said.

Recently, the campers had the opportunity write, cast, and direct their own shows. For “Seussical,” they were able to make their own costumes and props.

The “Seussical” cast showcases 26 children and 15 adults! Not only do these kids come from Jones County and surrounding counties, but three are from out-of-state.

“We had more than enough to fill the roles,” joked Clemmons.

“Seussical” brings together many of the beloved Dr. Seuss children’s book characters such as Horton the Elephant, Jojo, The Cat in the Hat, Mr. and Mrs. Mayor, Gertrude McFuzz, Lazy Mayzie, and the Grinch.

“It ties all of the characters together,” Clemmons summarized. “It’s about using your imagination and not letting people stifle that imagination.”

The Cat in the Hat is one of the main characters who takes on the role of “trouble-maker” in the show.

Some of the lead actors include: Camdon Embree, Aiden Smith, Mary Grace Lyons, Ava Zarifkar, Diana Jones, Courtney Faust, Da’jeri Gresham, Olivia Tew, Hadley Embree, Cristi Recker, and Holly Morgan.

The kids in the “Seussical” cast have been rehearsing for the past couple of weeks. The adults in the cast started rehearsals in April.

Two of the main characters, Mary Grace Lyons, 13, and Holly Morgan, 11, both of Monticello have been involved in Junior Starlighters for three and two years respectively.

“I wanted to try Junior Starlighters and I ended up really liking it,” Morgan said.

“It’s a super fun experience to be part of something so big with so many people,” added Lyons. “I love our cast parties and I’m a lover of performing.”

Both girls said Junior Starlighters has taught them a lot about being on stage.

“It’s about projection and having a good stage presence, being your character and moving the story along,” explained Lyons.

“You need to stay focused and it’s important to learn your lines,” added Morgan. “I’ve gained more self-confidence because of acting in front of so many people who come to the shows.”

Clemmons said she sees a lot of potential in these kids as far as future Starlighters actors, directors, and more.

“I can see them doing great things here,” she said.

You can purchase tickets for “Seussical the Musical” by visiting starlighters.org/ticket-sales, or calling the box office at 319-462-4793 Monday through Thursday 6 to 8 p.m. or noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday. In-person ticket sales are only available one hour before each show.