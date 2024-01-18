Jury trials reset for three Jones County cases

There are several updates regarding upcoming court dates that have been reset for Jones County jury trials.

Following his not guilty plea in December, Nathan Russell, of East Dubuque, Ill., was set to face a jury on Jan. 23. That trial is now reset for Aug. 8, at 9 a.m.

Russell is being charged with 1st degree murder, going armed with intent, and felon in possession of a firearm. All three felonies are related to the death of Aaron McAtee, of Monticello. Russell is being charged with McAtee’s death following a shooting at the Fareway Store in Monticello on Nov. 7.

Russell waived his right to a speedy trial. A case management conference is set for July 19 at 2 p.m.

The trial is still set to be held at the Jones County Courthouse in Anamosa. It’s expected to take seven days.

In October 2023, Jessica Rubin, the former Monticello High School wrestling cheerleading coach, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist.

Her jury trial was expected to also take place Jan. 23 in Jones County. That has now been reset for March 26, at 9 a.m. Her trial is expected to take two days.

Rubin has a case management conference on Feb. 12 at 10 a.m.

Jennifer Fischer, of Anamosa, had a jury trial set for Nov. 8, 2022, stemming from her not guilty plea in April 2022 for ongoing criminal conduct-unlawful activity and two counts of 1st degree theft.

Her new trial date is set for April 9, at 9 a.m. at the Jones County Courthouse. It’s expected to take five days.

Fischer was employed by Jones County Extension & Outreach, serving as Extension director. Her charges stem from her actions between Sept. 27, 2016 and Aug. 31, 2020, in which she “unlawfully and willfully committed ongoing thefts” from the Jones County Extension & Outreach organization by “misappropriating funds and improper use of the business credit accounts.”