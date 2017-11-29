K Food Mart opens on Main Street

The new owners of K Food Mart in Monticello are excited to run a family-friendly gas station and convenience store.

K Food Mart, located on S. Main Street, is now owned by Romy and Amra Kapoor of Cedar Rapids. The couple and their two children (Angad and Tamanna Kapoor) moved to Iowa a few months ago from New York.

“We had friends in Eastern Iowa and liked the people here,” said Romy as to why they chose to pack up and move to the Midwest. “We wanted to settle down here.”