Karde’s C-Store celebrates 40 years of local business

“We really appreciate the community and our customers. We are only here because of them,” thanked Mike Cox, co-owner of Karde’s C-Store and Karde’s 151. “The past 40 years, this has been a huge part of my life.”

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 40 years,” added Dean Cox, co-owner.

Karde’s C-Store celebrates its 40th anniversary on Friday, May 17, with door prizes and free burgers, hot dogs, and 12-ounce pops, beginning at 11 a.m.

Ironically, when Karde’s held its grand opening on June 23, 1984, they sold hot dogs and 12-ounce pops for 30 cents, something brothers Dean and Mike were unaware of when they started planning their 40th anniversary.

Karde’s is most definitely a family business. On May 16, 1984, Dean Sr. and Karen Cox opened the convenience store at 202 N. Cedar St.

In 2011, Dean Jr. and Mike took over ownership.

“Dad was 75 years old and looking to get out,” shared Dean.

“I wanted to be a part of the business and help Dad secure his retirement without a lot of stresses. So I asked Dean if he would be interested and he was,” Mike said. “Dad always wanted to be in business with his sons; it made him happy.”

Ironically, Dean Sr.’s initial idea and passion was to build an implement shop in town. A gas station was his second goal.

Throughout the years and into today, the third generation of Coxes have and continue to work for the family business.

Karde’s is located at the former site of Roger Hearn Shell Service.

It was announced in February 1984 of the construction and renovations of the building. The Coxes put a 10-foot addition onto the back of the building.

A Feb. 8, 1984, article in the Express noted that they planned to sell groceries, with a deli, and ice cream bar, as well as some automobile accessories. There would also be a small eating area inside.

“Cox (Dean Sr.) hired a market survey of the area’s business potential, which he said indicated that there would be enough business to support a convenience store at that location,” noted the Express.

“There were 11 other gas stations in town when Dad opened,” recalled Dean. “Highway 151 went through town, which is where a majority of the gas stations were at the time.”

Now, 40 years later, Karde’s C-Store is one of three that remain.

Dean was one of the original employees at Karde’s. Mike joined the family business in 2008.

Over the years, the Coxes said the number of employees really hasn’t changed a whole lot, to about 10 to 12.

In 2008, Mike introduced Hunt Brothers Pizza to Karde’s, which lasted about eight years.

He said until that time, they were selling pre-made deli sandwiches off the delivery truck.

When Mike and Dean took over ownership in 2011, they also decided to remodel the store, adding more kitchen equipment.

In November 2018, Karde’s, as well as their new location off 151, became part of the BP franchise.

“151 opened as a BP,” Mike said.

With being locally owned, the Coxes said it was hard fighting the big companies when it came to competition.

“They (BP) treat us good,” Mike said.

Over the years, there have been several challenges Karde’s was forced to face.

Two years after opening, in 1986, they had to deal with rising gas prices. Prices went from 79 cents to $1.16 a gallon. This was attributed to “a petroleum glut on the world market” and the disorganization of OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries).

In 1987, Karde’s was recognized as being the first merchant in Monticello to sell $100,000 worth of Iowa Lottery tickets.

Following 9/11 in 2001, people were lined up at the pump. Fearing gas prices would rise due to the terrorist attacks.

A similar scene took place in August 2010 following the derecho that hit southern Jones County and Linn County.

“We were the first town with electricity,” recalled Dean. “Our employees at the C-Store called us and said it was crazy there. People from Cedar Rapids filled up anything they could to get gas. Mike was out there directing traffic.”

Within three to four hours after the storm, Karde’s tanks were empty.

The COVID pandemic in 2020 also caused a year or two of issues for Karde’s.

“We were an ‘essential business,’” Dean said. “We had to stay open. I’ve never seen where businesses were forced to close; it was mind-boggling.”

Like many businesses today, the labor shortage, an offspring of the pandemic, has also been a thorn in Karde’s side.

“It’s been a challenge finding good labor,” Mike said. “We had to offer benefits to get good staff and retain our employees.”

Annual events that bring heavy traffic into the store include the Great Jones County Fair and the Fourth of July Parade.

“People buy a lot of beer and ice,” Dean noted.

Adding pay-at-the-pump was also a huge change, because it meant increased technology. Dean said while the maintenance costs are higher, it is a convenience for the customer.

“Bruce Johnson was the one who facilitated that,” recalled Mike of adding pay-at-the-pump.

Speaking of technology, Karde’s also underwent a major switch when Mike joined the business in terms of modernizing their bookkeeping system.

Dean and Mike saw their parents struggle many times of the years, but they always bounced back, thank to the local support.

“People like what they like, and if you have a good product and good service, people will come back,” Mike said.

“Shortly after Dad built the place, he ran out of money,” Dean recollected. “He couldn’t buy any inventory or gas.

The Coxes credit two vendors who have been with their business for 40 years: McDermott Oil Company in Cascade and Farner-Bocken Company in Carroll.

“They keep us going,” praised Dean. “They are two of our number-one vendors.”

“Dad still talks to his first vendor (salesman) from Farner-Bocken, of which both men are retired,” Mike said.