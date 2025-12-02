Karde’s C-Store plans for expansion, other changes

Karde's C-Store is planning for an expansion and reconfiguration of the fuel pumps.

During the Feb. 3 Monticello City Council meeting, the council approved the revised sit plan for Karde's. Monticello Planning & Zoning reviewed the plan during their Jan. 28 meeting and recommended approval to the council.

Karde's currently falls under the zoning for C-2 (Central Business District). The C-2 district allows for zero setback along lot lines.

The proposed expansion calls for a 15-foot addition onto the south side of the existing convenience store, facing E. Second Street. This would allow Karde's to expand its kitchen and food options. This expansion would sit where the shed, ice machine, and some staff parking exist now. The ice freezer, shed, and dumpsters would be relocated to the rear of the building in the alleyway between Karde's and the Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center.

"We want to keep everything the way it looks," offered owner Mike Cox. "Add some stone around the front to make to aesthetically pleasing. We want to serve the same foods that we served at the truck stop. Every day we hear about it; people want Godfather's Pizza, they want chicken, a burger. I'd like to be able to provide that service."

The expansion would still allow for four parking spots on the south side, two accessed from the site and two accessed from the alley. The sidewalk might have to be moved to the south a bit to avoid conflicts with those parking spaces. The two trees will also have to be removed from the site.

Another phase of the project will involve removing the underground fuel pumps, upgrading the pumps, and providing a new layout for traffic that's 40 from perpendicular to Cedar Stret instead of parallel. The way the pumps sit now, with three pumps on each side, one vehicle easily blocks access to the middle pump. A truck and trailer blocks access to the entire side. Reconfiguring the pumps will also provide less back-up and congestion along Cedar and Second streets for people waiting to get fuel.

"The three pumps we have there now are too close together to utilize them the way they should be," Cox said. "So we're going to spread them out and turn them for easier flow and access of traffic."

The new layout of the pumps will also require a new, extended canopy over the pumps. The parking on the west side (front side) of the store will also be reconfigured to offer one-way diagonal parking for better flow of traffic.

Cox said he'd like to get going on the project as soon as possible, noting he'd likely have to be closed for three to four weeks.

"I'd like to break ground in March or April," he said. "I still have to talk to a contractor about all of the things we have to do to add onto the building. A structural engineer (Commander Buildings) said we could do it. It's just a factor of how long it's going to take."