Kehoe’s background in AEAs adds to role as principal

Shannon Kehoe brings a lot to her new role within the Monticello Community School District (MCSD).

On July 1, Kehoe began serving a principal of both Shannon and Carpenter Elementary Schools. She was hired following the retirement of long-time principal Denny Folken.

Last week, Kehoe, and all school teachers and staff, were eagerly preparing for the start of the 2024-25 school year.

“We have such a warm, inviting, hard-working, and dedicated staff here,” she praised of the MCSD and her interest in pursuing the job. “When Denny retired, the stars just aligned.”

This year marks Kehoe’s 29th year in education.

“I’m looking forward to being back with the students on a regular basis,” she said of getting back into a school. “I’m looking forward to supporting the teacher and the staff here, and our families.”

Prior to accepting the job with the MCSD, Kehoe worked for Grant Wood AEA (Area Education Agency) for five years as a regional administrator.

She also has an extensive background working in elementary schools. She spent eight years serving as principal of Viola Gibson in Cedar Rapids, three years at Herbert Hoover in Iowa City, and 10 years as a teacher and instructional coach at College Community Schools in Cedar Rapids.

Kehoe feels she can bring a lot of her background, especially her experience with GW AEA, into her current role in supporting the staff and students.

GW AEA serves the MCSD. In her role with Grant Wood, Kehoe feels she can continue that support.

“My work with Grant Wood will help tremendously,” she shared. “It’ll allow me to recognize the changes to our service on a more personal level. I hope I’ll be able to fill that support role as principal, and help all of our administrators and administrator team work through the changes.”

Knowing how AEAs work and the services they provide to Iowa’s school districts, Kehoe already has a leg-up.

“I’ve been in those roles; that’s hugely advantageous. There’s no learning curve there.”

During the previous legislative session, Iowa saw big changes when it came to AEAs and the roles they might serve in school districts across the state. Kehoe saw that first-hand. While schools are still navigating those changes, Kehoe said above all else, the main focus is still on the students and their success.

“I hope I can help put things in perspective for our teachers,” she offered.

As to why she chose a career in education, serving several different roles in early education, Kehoe said it simply comes down to the children.

“I know that’s a generic answer, but I love being around kids,” she said. “I’ve wanted to be a mom my whole life. Kids are just so funny and sweet. It’s rewarding, even during challenging times.”

Kehoe said she hopes to bring a new energy and a positive attitude into her role as principal.

She acknowledged that school teachers and staff have faced some challenging times themselves lately.

“There is not that same level of respect as we’re used to,” she said. “Teaching is hard. I hope I can make things better.”

As the summer quickly comes to an end and families prepare for the start of another school year, Kehoe said the Monticello community is fortunate to have the educators, administrators, and staff who are so dedicated to their jobs and caring for the students.

“That’s important in a community like this,” she said. “We need to stay focused on what’s important, the students, and work together to accomplish what’s right in front of us.”

Kehoe said her family reside in Anamosa. Her youngest, Ty, attended Monticello High School. The Kehoes have three adult children and one grandson.

Kehoe enjoys spending her free time reading and being with her family and two yellow labs.

“But my greatest joy is my grandson,” she boasted.