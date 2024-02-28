Kehoe is approved as new elementary principal for MCSD

Shannon Kehoe was approved, and then introduced, as the new elementary school principal for the Monticello Community School District, during the regular meeting of the Monticello School Board Feb. 26.

Kehoe will begin work in the district July 1, replacing Denny Folken, who is retiring after 21 years with the MCSD.

Kehoe left her job as a regional administrator for the Grant Wood Area Education Agency (AEA) to take over the position, and said at the meeting she is excited to do so.

“I feel very honored and privileged to be given such an important responsibility,” Kehoe said.

“I’m very much looking forward to three things in particular: continuing to work with your admin team, to be back in a building and work with students on a regular basis, and the partnerships with parents and the community.”

Another significant agenda item Monday evening involved the 2024-25 budget. At press time the Iowa State Legislature had not passed a State Supplemental Aid (SSA) package for the coming school year, although the House has passed a 3 percent increase.

Without a final rate, it is tricky for school districts to establish budgets.

So district business manager Marcy Gillmore has set a variety of tax and surtax rate options – all subject to discussion during public hearings and approval by the board – depending on whether the legislature sets the SSA at a zero percent increase, a 2.5 percent increase, or 3 percent increase.

In each case, she set the rates at the highest levels allowed, since by state law they cannot be raised once they are published, but can be lowered. The goal, she said, is to get the final rate near the current property tax rate of $14.66006 per $100,000 of assessed value.

By current law, two public hearings must be held on the budget; the first is scheduled for March 25, and the second for April 22.

In other board business:

• The board approved the addition of 12 virtual learning hours, giving the district a total of 18. Thanks to a new Iowa law, districts are allowed to use up to 30 virtual learning hours to make up for snow days without having to add days to the school calendar.

The vote was 4-1, with board member Mark Rieken voting no.

• The board voted to accept the Fiscal Year 2023 audit, conducted by Anderson, Larkin & Co., P.C.

While no instances of non-compliance were noted, the audit did note a deficiency in the segregation of duties category.

This is a common finding in any small school districts that has a small staffs; the difference this time is that the Iowa Department of Education is asking such districts to provide a plan.

“My plan is to list for the auditors how we’re doing everything and how they think we can improve,” district business manager Marcy Gillmore said.

• The board approved the resolution for radon testing.

• The board scheduled a work session/special board meeting for March 6 to discuss contracts.

• The board approved the following additional personnel items:

Resignation – Ashley Manternach as kindergarten teacher.

Appointments – Curt Tauke as varsity boys golf coach, Makenna Fokken as assistant girls track coach, and Craig Stadtmueller as volunteer track coach.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved sharing agreements with the school districts of North Linn for food service director, with Midland for Transition Alliance Program (TAP) specialist, and with Anamosa for human resources director, K-12 school counselor, and school social worker.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved three contract renewals with Midwest Group Benefits, Inc.; for flexible benefit plan services, a business associate agreement, and a partial self-funded plan document.