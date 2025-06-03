Kelchen’s Kafe expands to offer lunch

Kelchen's Kafe opened in late 2023, specializing in home-cooked breakfast, fresh breakfast pastries, and coffees.

Owners Shelly Kelchen and her daughter, Nicole Reyner, bring years of restaurant service to their own business.

At first, they were open six days a week till 11 a.m. After Father's Day in June 2024, they extended their operations to seven days a week.

"Our customers were asking for it," Reyner said.

Kelchen said by being open more hours, they can make more profit with the idea of adding onto the kitchen in the near future.

Since they opened, business has been great. They hired four part-time employees.

Last week, they announced that beginning Feb. 26, they would be expanding their hours Monday through Friday to now serve lunch. So their hours are 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday; 6 to 11 a.m., Saturday and Sunday.

"I've always thought about serving lunch," Kelchen said, "but I could eat breakfast all the time, for every meal. But it was in the back of my mind, something I had been thinking about, adding lunch. We need to be more versatile."

Kelchen's Kafe lunch will include homemade soups, salads, sandwiches, and paninis. Sandwiches options include a BLT or chicken bacon ranch. Sides are served with the sandwiches, such as chips, veggies and dip, or fresh fruit.

The fresh produce (lettuce, basil, and cherry tomatoes) is purchased from Hilltop Greens, a hydroponic greenhouse in Dyersville.

"We wanted to keep things simple," Kelchen said of the lunch menu. "We'll add, delete and change things as we go."

She said she also did not want to compete with other local restaurants in town.

"I wanted to offer my favorite sandwiches I enjoy from the sandwiches shops I've been to," added Kelchen.

There will also be weekly sandwich specials not featured on the menu.

"We'll have these weekly specials until they're gone, and change it out on Mondays," said Kelchen.

For the month of March, though, in honor of St. Patrick's Day, the special will be a reuben sandwich.

When Kelchen's Kafe first opened, they were partnering with Mission Cup Coffee in Monticello for fresh cold brewed coffee. When the owners of Mission Cup left the community, Kelchen said they had to seek a new location to purchase their cold brew.

"It breaks my heart (that Mission Cup left) because a lot of people liked their coffee," praised Kelchen.

Now, Kelchen's serves cold brew from Verena Street Coffee in Dubuque.

As they ease into their extended hours, both Kelchen and Reyner said the expansion project will likely take shape next year.

Kelchen's Kafe breakfasts and lunches are available for dine-in or carry-out.