Kelchen honored for 40 years with Camp Fire

During the April 28 Monticello Camp Fire Ceremonial, Vicki Kelchen was honored for 40 years of dedication and service to the organization.

Kelchen’s family holds a legacy within Camp Fire; four generations of the family have been involved over the decades.

It started with Kelchen’s father, Ron Fritz.

When Kelchen was in second grade, she joined Camp Fire. It was common then for the fathers of girls in the organization to get involved, so her father started serving on the board of directors, along with other fathers.

“The executive board was all men at the time, and it progressed to all women,” said Kelchen. “Dad always liked to be involved; he was a part of so many organizations.”

Fritz was a part of Camp Fire for 30 years.

Kelchen got involved as a leader when her daughter, Jami, joined at a very young age in 1984.

“I got a call asking if I’d consider leading Jami’s group,” recalled Kelchen. “At first, I declined. I didn’t how to lead something like this. What was all going to be involved?”

It wasn’t too longer after that initial request that Kelchen felt she could be of some service.

“I figured it out and I liked it,” she said.

Kelchen then became a member of the board, with Marilyn Wilbricht serving as Camp Fire director at the time.

In 1989, Kelchen took on the role of executive director, a title she still holds today. Aside from leading Jami’s group, Kelchen has also been the leader of two other groups through the years.

Kelchen has been blessed to not only see her daughter earn her WoheLo Award, the highest honor within Camp Fire, but also her two granddaughters, Kinzi and Haili Schlarmann.

In 2009, Kelchen was honored for 25 years with Camp Fire. She was recognized with the Luther Halsey Gulick Medal, Camp Fire USA’s highest honor, named after the founder of Camp Fire.

“It is presented to persons who have served in key administrative and/or volunteer capacities or who have given visible, distinctive service to the harmonious growth and expansion of the council and its program services,” notes the Camp Fire website.

Of her family’s history in a service group such as this, Kelchen said, “You don’t see this as much anymore. It warms my heart to see those girls we had in Camp Fire come back to lead new kids.”

Every year when Monticello and Hopkinton girls earn their WoHeLo Award, you can see the pride and joy on Kelchen’s face as they are presented with their WoHeLO Medallions.

“You have to want to do it,” she said of continuing on to reach that highest honor.

Several years ago, the local Camp Fire chapter changed the requirement, allowing girls to receive their WoHeLo as high school sophomores instead of seniors, knowing the demands on their time as they get closer to graduation.

Kelchen said becoming a WoHeLo is a prestigious moment in a young woman’s life.

“When you put it on your college application of job resume, people know what it is and that a lot of work and time went into it. A lot of different skills are learned in getting your WoHeLo.

A big part of Camp Fire is community service, something Kelchen is an advocate of.

“Even at a young age, there are little things you can do for your community,” she said.

Kelchen’s longevity comes down to dedicated leaders, volunteers/parents, and her love of the girls.

“I hope we’re making a difference and touching their lives. “We try to make Camp Fire fun even when they’re learning something.

“We have so many great leaders and volunteers who I am in awe of their commitment. This organization would not be as good as it is without all of our amazing leaders.”

Kelchen said being a part of an organization for so long, it starts to feel like an extension of your family. She still keeps in touch with many of the girls who were in Camp Fire years ago.

“You watch them grow up into smart, young ladies,” she praised.

And to the newer generations of girls, she’s become known as the “Camp Fire Lady.”

After 40 years, Kelchen does not plan on stepping down any time soon.

“My dad always said if you do something, do it 100 percent,” she shared. “I think if I left, I would miss this too much. Plus, nobody would let me quit because I know too much (about Camp Fire).”