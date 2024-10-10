Keleher’s Jewelry celebrates 30 years in business, service

September marked the 30th anniversary of Keleher’s Jewelry store in Monticello.

In early September 1994, Tom and Teri Keleher of Dubuque purchased Nelson’s Jewelry, owned by long-time businessman James Nelson with his wife, Alaine. The store was located on E. First Street in downtown Monticello.

The business remained on First Street until November 2012 when a devastating fire destroyed and damaged several buildings downtown. This forced the Kelehers to temporarily move into what is now Edward Jones within Armin Plaza. They remained there for three months until moving on the opposite end of the plaza into their now-forever home at 321 S. Main St.

When Kelehers took over ownership of Nelson’s, the store also changed names. The Sept. 7, 1994, Express quoted Tom Keleher as saying, “I have butterflies. I’ve been telling people this is just like my wedding day.”

Keleher has 38 total years of experience working in the fine jewelry industry. For eight years, he worked at JC Penney in Dubuque, first selling shoes, then moving into the jewelry department. While working at JCP, Keleher would run into Nelson who frequented the department store from time to time.

“He was looking to sell his store,” recalled Keleher. “So we struck up a conversation.”

Keleher was newly married at the time, with a toddler (Connor) at home, the couple’s first of three kids.

Keleher made a couple of trips to Monticello on Thursday evenings, when downtown stores stayed open late, to continue the conversation with Nelson.

“His store was always busy, which was a good situation,” he recalled.

Keleher admitted his biggest hurdle, though, was selling Monticello to his wife, Teri.

“We would be uprooting our family,” he said.

Six months later, the deal was made.

During the first year of Keleher’s Jewelry, he drove back and forth to Dubuque until they found a house in Monticello.

Upon buying the store, Keleher said he was lucky to have inherited two hard-working ladies who have stuck by his side the last 30 years: Betty Schmit and Kathy Cooper.

“They were part of the deal,” he joked. “They knew everyone in town. People had to get to know me.”

In fact, Schmit has 51 years of experience in the industry.

“With them, it was an easy transition,” continued Keleher. “I could growth and expansion in the business, refreshing the inventory, and bringing in new ideas.”

Others who have worked at Keleher’s in the past included: Angie Dutra, Lisa Mootz, Pam Melchert, Eloise Purcell, Brenda Kress (Keleher’s sister-in-law), Teri (his wife), and their three kids.

Thirty years now, Keleher’s Jewelry is seeing third generations of original customers coming in to purchase engagement and wedding rings, watches, etc.

Keleher credits the small-town customer service people have come to appreciate when doing business at Keleher’s Jewelry.

“They can come in and talk directly to me,” he said. “That’s part of our small-town values, knowing people by their first names.”

Over the years, Keleher has excelled in his industry, serving on the Iowa Jewelers Association for 25 years. In 2005, he was named president. In 2020, with the COVID pandemic, that ended the annual gatherings.

“We’d have round table events with industry jewelers throughout the state,” recalled Keleher. We’d meet in Cedar Rapids or Des Moines. We had almost 100 members. The nice part about it was hearing from others what was working and what wasn’t.”

Aside from selling pieces of jewelry, a big part of Keleher’s business is jewelry repairs and replacing batteries in wristwatches.

“Sales, repairs, and service have always been constant,” he said. “I’ve probably changed 60,000 batteries in 30 years, with people bringing in two to three watches a day.”

With more people using their cell phones to tell time, Keleher admitted the sale of watches has slowed a bit.

The biggest impact, though, to his business was the 2012 downtown fire.

“That was my biggest hiccup,” he recalled.

The fire took place exactly one month before Christmas, at the height of Keleher’s busiest time of the year.

“The holidays are our bread and butter,” he said. “During that time, the entire community came together to help us out. Everyone pitched in to help us move, to clean cases, to clean jewelry, and to re-box everything again.”

In terms of changes in the industry, Keleher said the development of lab diamonds have helped to make fine jewelry more affordable.

“I’m sold on it,” he said. “Big box stores are sold on it, and the diamond industry. It’s about affordability; you can’t tell the difference.”

Keleher shared that of the last 10 engagement rings he sold, nine were lab-grown diamonds.

“They have the same properties as a natural diamond. Some, you’ll find have better qualities. All diamonds are forever!”

Keleher, his employees, and his family are all big supporters of the Monticello community, and have been since day-one.

“Growing up in Elkader,” he said of the small town, “my parents instilled the importance of being a part of the community.”

Keleher, himself, has served on civic groups in Monticello, and supported the school district, as well as athletics and more.

“I definitely feel proud of our past 30 years,” he said.