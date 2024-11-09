Kirkwood kicks off Leadership Council with stakeholders

“On behalf of President Dr. Kristie Fisher, the Kirkwood Foundation, and myself, I want to express our sincere gratitude for attending our inaugural Kirkwood Jones County Leadership Council. What a fantastic group of Jones County leaders. We recognize how busy you are, and we appreciate you sharing your time and input with us. The purpose of yesterday's meeting was to establish a foundation for collaboration, foster community engagement, and generate momentum for future initiatives. I am confident that by working together, we can make a substantial impact, particularly in bridging the gap between students and our Jones County workforce.”

Those sentiments were shared by Lisa Folken, director of the Kirkwood Jones County Regional Center (JCRC) following the Sept. 4 inaugural Kirkwood Community College County Leadership Council.

Community leaders throughout Jones County filled the room to not only hear from Kirkwood officials, but to share ideas regarding Kirkwood’s impact within the community now and into the future.

Kirkwood plans to hold bi-annual Leadership Council meetings with stakeholders at each of its county regional centers. Jones County was fortunate to hold the very first gathering.

“In true Jones County fashion, we are the first to host the Leadership Council,” noted Folken. “We like to be the lead on these things. As you may or may not know, we were the guinea pigs; we were the first (regional) center that opened in 2009. Afterwards, we had three additional regional centers open.”

Dr. Fisher has been president of Kirkwood for just about one year. She shared that her focus is to provide that college experience for students of all ages and backgrounds.

“I really like to stay focused on students and their experience and encouraging students to get engaged at much as they can,” she said.

The goal of this meeting was to bring people to the table to not only learn about Kirkwood as a whole and the regional center, but to share how Kirkwood can assist the county, too.

“We want to make sure that our counties know about the work that we’re doing,” offered Fisher. “But then also that we get a chance to listen to all of you and hear about what’s happening in your communities, what are your needs, your concerns. If we know what’s happening in the communities, it makes us much more likely to be able to address the needs or to help make connections to make sure we’re doing everything to serve all of you. That’s one of the reasons we started these councils.”

During this first session, Fisher and Folken highlighted the college’s impact on rural healthcare, and shared facts and figures surrounding Kirkwood’s enrollment.

Fisher pointed out the overall gender gap of Kirkwood students: 56 percent female; 44 percent male.

“I don’t know if you’ve heard much about that in the news. It’s something that we continue to be worried about, that young men are opting out of higher education,” she said. “That’s not good for our communities. It’s not good for those young men. It’s not good for the country. So that’s one of the things we’re really thinking about. It’s also one of the reasons why it’s really important to have these regional centers that bring hands-on learning closer to these students and where they live.”

Kirkwood offers both credit and non-credit courses. Non-credit includes courses such as welding or pickleball. Over 29,000 people took non-credit courses through Kirkwood last year.

When most people hear healthcare, they automatically think of nursing at a community college. Kirkwood offers CNA (certified nurse aid) classes, as well as LPN (licensed practical nurse), which is a one-year program, and RN (registered nurse), which is two years.

“If you compare us to both the two-year and four-year colleges with nursing in the state, we’re always one of the top programs; often the top program,” boasted Fisher. “It’s measured when students pass their nursing boards. We are really really proud of that.”

Other healthcare programs include: dental programs, dental assisting, dental hygiene, paramedic, medical lab tech, diagnostic tech, respiratory therapy, surgical tech, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and medical assistant.

“Kirkwood has one of the more robust offerings of medical programs of any community college in Iowa,” continued Fisher. “A lot of that is simply because we really have a healthcare bridge in our seven-county region. We know we have regional hospitals that need employees. We send a lot of our students out into the communities so that they spend time in different communities in clinical settings.”

Many of the healthcare-related businesses in Jones County have welcomed Kirkwood students to their workforce settings.

Kirkwood’s Workplace Learning Connection (WLC) is had a presence in Jones County for many years. About three weeks ago, Julie Welter was named the business/school liaison with WLC.

“Our mission to connect the school districts and the businesses to help make students aware of different career possibilities in our communities,” shared Welter. “We provide that one point of contact to connect the schools and the businesses so that there’s not a lot of school districts reaching out to multiple businesses and they’re not bombarded with that.”

Folken celebrated the fact that the JCRC opened 15 years ago this year in 2009.

“This was truly a grassroots effort founded and starting with collaboration with all area school districts,” she reflected. “Education has certainly changed over the years. And so have our centers. We have pivoted. We have to pivot and make changes that really line up with our workforce, with our communities, and where the needs lie.”

While JCRC collaborates with the Monticello, Anamosa, and Midland school districts, they also welcome students from Cascade, Maquoketa Valley and more. She said their focus is to serve as an extension of the schools and the community, not competing with them.

Right now, JCRC hosts 350 students, mostly juniors and seniors.

More recently, JCRC has worked to help fill the gaps in the local workforce, partnering with Jones County Economic Development, as well as businesses and industries.

Darren Hanna, superintendent of Anamosa schools, thanked Folken for her dedication. He said their school’s focus to educate students and expose them to the opportunities right here in Jones County.

“We are really trying to look ‘future ready,’ said Hanna. “Being able to mold and shape our people so kids can participate and chase their passion.”

Robyn Ponder, curriculum and special programs director at Monticello schools, said their district “implemented curriculum in our district, starting in kindergarten, college and career curriculum to get kids looking at what are their interests. That continues through their high school career to help them maybe pick Kirkwood classes or their high school classes.”

Both Hanna and Ponder praised the efforts of WLC, noting that not only does it help students find their career paths in life, but it also eliminates what students do not want to pursue.

Matt McQuillen, a lawyer in Jones County and a member of the Anamosa school board, praised Kirkwood for starting these conversations and bringing people to the table.

“I applaud you for having this particular gathering,” he said. “I’m sitting here thinking how can I pull something from this to help with some of the projects I’m working on. We often times have a lot of silos without working together. Community engagement and working together takes time. I think this group is just the start. The community engagement aspect is something that I think is a strong positive.”