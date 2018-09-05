Kniess’ love of music is passed on to vocal students

Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

Pursuing a career in education was an easy choice for Monticello High School Vocal Music teacher Brett Kniess.

“I was involved in music myself when I was in high school,” he said.

This is Kniess’ 18th year in education; he’s been with MHS since 2011.

“I’ve always taught high school,” he said, “and some middle school.”