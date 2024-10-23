Knudson named JCPH director

Brad Knudson, who was hired as the assistant Public Health director in August 2023, has now been named the director of Jones County Public Health.

During the Oct. 15 Jones County Supervisors meeting, the board made of record Knudson’s promotion, effective Oct. 15. The Board of Health made the recommendation during their Oct. 8 meeting.

Supervisor John Schlarmann, who is a liaison to the BOH, provided some background and explanation to the supervisors.

Jess Wiedenhoff was JCPH director from December 2022 through August 2023.

The BOH posted the director position, with Knudson being the sole applicant.

“We wanted to get someone in place as director because he’s (Knudson) been signing things as assist director since he started,” said Schlarmann.

This promotion not only comes with a new title, but wage increase, too.

When Wiedenhoff left the position, she was making $33.07 an hour. The BOH approved Knudson at $35 an hour.

“We talked over comparables of like-size counties with like-size staffing,” said Schlarmann. “So what we came up with was $35 an hour to allow for a little bit of an increase from when Jess quit. That wage will be through next year. So we’ll get through this budget season. There will be no increase for Brad.”

Supervisors Jon Zirkelbach and Joe Oswald asked if Knudson would be willing to split that increase, $1 this year and $1 the next fiscal year. Schlarmann said a motion by a BOH member actually proposed starting him at $38 an hour “to get him in line with other areas because they’re actually higher.”

Schlarmann said Knudson was agreeable to not receiving a pay increase for a year and a half, as well as running a one-person department.

“He has not been the assist director; he’s been the director,” noted Schlarmann. “He’s been doing the job of a director for assistant director pay.”

He also noted that Knudson’s pay increase is covered by a Public Health grant.

“This does not cost us anything,” reiterated Schlarmann. “People are happy with the job he’s doing. He’s done a great job connecting with people and building relationships with the schools and the hospital and stuff like that.”

In other county business:

• County Auditor Whitney Hein gave an update on the courthouse first-floor bathroom project.

The contractor, Peak Construction Group Inc., plans to start the remodel project on Nov. 15. The asbestos in the tile in the women’s restroom has also been removed.

• The board approved setting the bid date for snow removal services. Bids will be opened on Nov. 5 at 9 a.m.

The board suggested to Jackson Snyder, Facilities Maintenance director, to include the application of salt and sand, as needed, in the bid specifications.