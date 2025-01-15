Koelker, Bradley offer insights on ’25 legislative session

This week marks the start of the 91st Iowa General Assembly. The 2025 Iowa Legislative Session began on Monday, Jan. 13.

Jones County is served by Sen. Carrie Koelker of Dyersville and Rep. Steve Bradley of Cascade.

Koelker has been elected Assistant Majority Leader again this session. She will be serving on the following committees:

• Commerce as vice chair

• Transportation, Capital, Rebuild Iowa’s Infrastructure Budget as chair

• Appropriations

• Ways and Means

• Transportation

• State Government

• Rules and Administration

Bradley will be serving on the following committees:

• Education

• Health and Human Services

• Labor

• RIFF (Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund)

• Appropriations as vice chair

During the last legislative session, the Iowa Legislature passed a property tax relief bill that Gov. Kim Reynold signed into law. It is no secret that the legislature has plans to continue to address property taxes for Iowans.

“Iowans are asking for help and have been more than patiently waiting,” said Koelker. “There isn’t an easy solution, as there are over 2,000 taxing entities in the state, which is extremely high. We rate in the top 10 for property tax burden. The process will most likely have to happen in phases.”

Koelker added she is anxious to get back to Des Moines to “assist with a solution” on further property tax relief.

“This session, property taxes are top of mind for constituents, and will be addressed in the House,” offered Bradley. “At this time, a bill has not been proposed, and I would need to look at the final version (of the bill), as I do with all bills, before making a decision.”

Education was also a hot topic last session. Koelker said it is top-of-mind again in 2025.

“It will be addressed, as it should be,” she said. “Fifty-eight percent of the state’s budget is currently being allocated to education.”

There has been talk about whether the state will help fund 4-year-old preschool in Iowa. Koelker said if that were to happen, it “would fall on the backs of the Iowa taxpayer.

“I sent my children to preschool, but we personally budgeted and wrote the check for our family’s expense,” she added.

Bradley does serve on the Education committee.

“We are very cognizant of how those dollars are being spent,” he said.

He is not anticipating making any changes to the ESA (education savings accounts) law (Iowa’s Students First Act), which helps eligible families cover tuition/fees at accredited non-public schools. Bradley also does not foresee any changes to the AEA (area education agencies) law.

Koelker admitted, though, that “there is possibly room to improve or tweak” the ESA law.

“I’m sure we will be receiving a report or request from the Department of Education and visit any suggestions they have,” she said. “We have an Iowa retired (school) superintendent who serves in our Senate caucus; he was significant in the ESA and AEA language and successful bill passings.”

Gov. Reynolds will give her Condition of the State Address on Jan. 14. Both Koelker and Bradley said the legislature will learn more about what to expect in 2025 and Reynolds’ top priorities following her comments.

“The following weeks, we will determine the House of Representative’s top priorities to work on this session,” added Bradley.

He said each year, over 2,000 bills come across their desks in Des Moines. The legislature passes between 125 and 150 of those bills. Bradley said 95 percent of those that pass are done with bi-partisan support.

“I look forward to getting back to session, representing Jackson and Jones counties,” he said.

“It is an honor to serve the district of Dubuque, Jackson, and Jones counties," Koelker said. “I assure you, I will continue to make Iowa a great place to live, work, retire, travel, and raise a family. Rural Iowa is important and I carry that voice proudly to the gold dome.”