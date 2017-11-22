Kraus reopens Office Lounge in Monticello

A piece of local history is seeing customers again.

The Office Lounge bar recently opened again for business thanks to the efforts of Joan Kraus of Monticello.

On Nov. 1, Kraus opened for business, giving the community a glimpse into its past.

The building that houses the Office Lounge was actually built as a Princess Theater. In fact, Kraus located still-preserved movie posters in the basement of the facility when cleaning it out. They are now framed and proudly displayed on the wall.