Kray dedicates time to GJCF Queen Pageant

She wears many hats, many titles. And for the past 19 years she’s been directing and organizing the Great Jones County Fair Queen Pageant.

Marcia Kray takes pride in the annual event that culminates on Tuesday night during Sneak-A-Peak night at the fair when the new GJCF Queen and Princess are crowned on stage.

When asked what her role in the pageant and preparation includes, knowing it’s a never-ending job, Kray smiled and said, “Everything.”