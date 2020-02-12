Kremer’s creativity ‘excels’ in job with Excel Center

Cammie Greif and Andrea Chapman, with the Excel Center, say they really couldn’t get along without the assistance of Lauren Kremer.

Kremer, 15, is a sophomore at Monticello High School. She started working part-time for the Excel Center in Monticello as a freshman.

“I do a lot of different things,” Kremer said of the role she plays.

Kremer and Chapman work together to produce content for the website Listotic. Their motto is: “Idea lists for a wholesome happy life!”

There, you’ll find a wealth of information on a variety of topics from food, gift-giving, to beauty tips, and DIY crafts.

Kremer essentially creates “roundup posts,” or content, on different topics. She not only collects and researches the information, but writes the articles and finds the images as well to create the full package.

Recently, Kremer was working on a post about quick breakfast meal ideas for those on the go.

The images she posts are also pin-able, meaning they are compatible with the popular site Pinterest.

Each post is also sharable to social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter.

“I also make videos to go with the roundup posts,” Kremer said.

For instance, a particular post about food or drinks might be more appealing if it was accompanied by a video showcasing the steps it takes to make the recipe. Kremer might record herself making the recipe or record others making it and edit and piece the video together with music and graphics and transitions.

“The videos are about 5 minutes, max,” she said, noting that website viewers don’t want to watch a long video when surfing the web.

Kremer’s role with the Excel Center came about when Greif, president of the organization, approached her parents about needing some extra help. (Kremer is the daughter of Kimberly and Jaime Kremer.)

“Cammie heard good things about Lauren creating videos on her own and was interested in her expertise,” explained Chapman, creative director, who supervises Kremer.

Kremer said she was contemplating finding a part-time job in the community, but wasn’t finding anything to stimulate her creativity.

“This came up and I was happy that it did,” she said. “I like what I do here.”

Despite two more years of high school, Kremer has ambitions to become a storyboard artist.

“I’ve always liked working with technology and graphic design,” she said. “So this is useful for what I’m looking to do.”

In addition to the technology side, Kremer also enjoys writing.

“I think I’m a good writer,” she said. “It just comes easy to me.”

“Lauren writes all of her own posts,” added Chapman. “It’s entirely her own content.”

Kremer and Chapman work together to throw different topics out in terms of whether they would make exciting articles on Listotic. Their focus is primarily women’s lifestyle content for ages 18-55.

“We also look at what our viewers have already been interested in,” Chapman said.

Kremer will offer her input of different topics. For instance, their post on hairstyle tutorials Kremer put together in July has over 4,000 views.

“That post has done really well,” noted Chapman.

Other popular posts Kremer took part in were Air Fryer recipes, and different craft ideas.

“I like being creative,” Kremer said. “They (Greif and Chapman) give me ideas and I go off that. I like that I have the room to be creative.”

The programs Kremer uses to do her job with Listotic required some learning-on-her-own, which she took to quite easily.

“I’m usually able to figure out the programs within a few weeks,” she said.

Once she had her hand on the technology, she was able to assist Greif and Chapman in choosing the right programs for the job.

Kremer is able to work with ease no matter the location: at the Excel Center or remotely from home.

“I always have access to the programs I need,” she said.

She puts her time in a few hours a day for several days out of the week. Her schoolwork, however, always comes first.

Aside from the work ethic and future career skills Kremer has learned through this unique opportunity, it’s also given her insight into working in an office environment. She said she’s learned how to communicate with others and the people around her, working and collaborating with those of an older generation. Not to mention, time management.

“Lauren brings fresh ideas to Listotic,” praised Chapman. “With technology changing constantly, she’s of the age and ability to help us incorporate that into what we’re doing here.”

Chapman, a mother of two young kids, said if she has to be home for whatever reason, she knows that she can count on Kremer 100 percent to put in the work needed.

“Having trust in a high school student is important,” continued Chapman.

“Lauren’s talent is exceptional,” added Greif, “and she shows understanding and ability beyond her years. Her ability to grasp what needs to be done, develop her own ideas with little guidance, and execute those ideas is what makes Lauren so special. We consider ourselves lucky to have her on the team!”

Note: This is the first story in a series that will focus on the role local youth play in helping to keep area businesses going, especially during the pandemic, as well as those who are branching out on their own. These teens have the ability to self-direct and take on tasks typically meant for their adult counterparts.