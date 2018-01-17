Krommingas cross Thailand off vacation bucket list

Ask yourself this question: “What are the top five vacation spots on my bucket list?” Then see if the country of Thailand appears anywhere on your list.

For Greg and Christi Kromminga of Monticello, Thailand was a place that appealed to them in more ways than none.

Greg said he’s wanted to visit Thailand for the last 10 years.

“It’s beautiful and exotic and I wanted to see it,” he said.

He admitted they finally earned enough mileage and hotel points to use for this trip, which actually made it pretty cheap in the long run.