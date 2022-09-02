Krum hired as new Monticello chamber director

The Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce, Inc. (MACC) Board of Directors announced on Friday, Feb. 4, the hiring of a new chamber director.

Bobby Krum, owner of Whiffle Tree Mercantile since October 2020, will start his new job on March 1.

“We are excited to announce and welcome our new MACC director,” the board said. “Our board of directors could not be happier about the energy, enthusiasm, ideas, and passion Bobby has for Monticello area businesses and the community.”

Krum and his wife, Heidi, of 18 years, reside in Amber.

For the past 14.5 years, Krum worked for EchoVision/US Cellular.

“I was ready for a change,” he said. “As a business owner, I’m invested in this community. I was to see the community grow and that will help Whiffle Tree grow.”

Krum grew up in Maynard, Iowa, and graduated from West Central High School in 1999. He then attended Hawkeye Community College where he received a degree in graphic design.

Aside from EchoVision, Krum has also previously worked for Walmart and Best Buy.

Krum said he has lots of new, fresh ideas. With 22 years of managerial experience, Krum is ready for something different versus face-to-face retail.

“I want to help businesses with marketing and promotion,” he offered. “That’s what I’m excited about. I’m passionate about small towns and small-town businesses.”

One of the first things Krum would like to accomplish is to take a look at the “infrastructure” (technology) regarding how the chamber conducts business. He said there are customer-management software packages out there that would make the chamber director’s role run smooth.

“This would allow (chamber) members to update their own profiles,” offered Krum as an example of the easy-to-use software. “They could update events, renew their memberships, or start a new membership. I want to bring new technology in that more user-friendly for the business.”

In preparation for the job, Krum has already hit the ground running, so to speak. He joined a few social media chamber groups to seek ideas from.

Krum has also gotten involved in the Monticello Main Street Iowa committee. He’s no stranger to community service. Krum is president of the Jones County ATV/UTV club, Blue Cut Trailblazers, as well as the Amber Community Club. He served on the Anamosa Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, as well as the Jones County Tourism Board and the Jones County Historical Society.

After owning a business in downtown Monticello for a couple of years now, Krum said he’s several vacant buildings, sitting empty.

“I want to recruit businesses and grow our existing businesses,” he said.

Krum feels he brings a new, fresh set of eyes to the role to help attract people and businesses to the community.

Aside from technology improvements where the chamber is concerned, Krum wants to see the chamber’s membership grow, too.

“I want to change people’s thoughts about the chamber,” he offered. “I want people to see value in joining and in networking.”

Some long-term ideas and dreams Krum has for Monticello include establishing more events, retail promotions, and forming community partnerships.

“We need events and activities that are family-oriented and bring people to town,” he said.

Krum anticipates seeing more “Business After Hours” social gatherings, as well as leadership events such as “Lunch and Learns.”

With cities around Monticello such as Dyersville, Manchester, and Maquoketa having breweries in their downtowns, Krum would like to see Monticello take it a step farther with a distillery.

“Everyone already has a brewery,” he said. “A distillery is something different.”

Krum will be working for the MACC 32 hours a week. He anticipates putting in more hours if needed over the weekends and holidays during events.

“It’s all about growing the community, growing our businesses, and making Monticello a destination,” said Krum.