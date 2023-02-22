K&S Metal Fabrication purchases 100-plus-year-old business

The Monticello Machine Shop has been in operation in Monticello for 115 years. Just last fall, owners Bruce and Mary Beth Clark stepped away to retire after over 50 years in business.

Early this year, Lake Stahlberg, Ted Kraus, Clayton Kraus, and Greg Kraus came together to buy the building, keeping a long-time community staple in operation.

K&S Metal Fabrication carries on the same scope of work Bruce Clark and his employees did for years.

“Everything is the same,” said Lake. “Most of our customers are small farmers, farmers, PTOs, auger-flighting, and hydraulic cylinders.

“We kept things how the Clarks had it going,” added Clayton.

One new addition is a CNC plasma table, which is used for cutting metal and metal art.

The Clarks were planning to close up shop in late November 2022. Bruce contacted Ted Krus, owner of Monti Plumbing, Heating & Electric, to unhook all of his machines and equipment. That’s when the ball got rolling and K&S began thinking about a stable location.

“It’s been a seamless transition,” Clayton said of the change in ownership.

Lake and Clayton have been interested in and working at creating custom metal signs for a while now.

“It’s what I went to school for,” Lake said.

He attended Kirkwood Community College for two years, earning a degree in CNC Machining Technology.

He previously worked for another metal fabrication business for a few years before opening K&S on Jan. 3.

“Metal signs were a hobby,” said Clayton, who is self-taught.

Both guys said they’ve always wanted to start their own business, and are happy to carry on a local business legacy.

“It feels good,” said Clayton.

While Lake takes on some of the fabrication work, both Clayton and Greg Kraus do the bookwork end of the business and other work Lake doesn’t get done in a day.

Before they reopened, Greg and Ted updated all of the light fixtures and did some rewiring.

Lake and Clayton said they enjoy this type of work because it allows them to do something different each day.

K&S not only serves customers in Jones County. They see people coming to Monticello for custom metal work from Delaware, Dubuque, and Linn counties.

“We see people from all over,” Lake said.

K&S Metal Fabrication employs two full-time people.

Their hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

You can contact K&S at 319-465-5295.