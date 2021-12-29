Kumley highlights what’s to come at Glass Tap

On St. Patrick’s Day in March 2020, The Glass Tap on W. First Street in downtown Monticello was forced to shut its doors following the Governor’s orders stemming from the spread of COVID-19.

Now, owner Matt Kumley, has taken on a big project involving the former Compadres building, located next door to The Glass Tap.

In the fall of 2019, The Glass Tap opened its doors. It wasn’t even open a year before Kumley locked the doors. In fact, the chalkboard on the wall next to the bar still advertises the live music lineup for the week the bar shut down.

Since then, Kumley has been working behind the scenes regarding much-needed renovations that needed to be done to the upper portion of The Glass Tap building. He also purchased Compadres and is working on connecting the two adjoining buildings into one larger Glass Tap establishment.

“It’ll almost triple the space because it was essentially three buildings,” noted Kumley of the additional space this will create for Glass Tap.

His ideas and concept drawings are enough to get you excited about a re-opening date, once the work is complete. The Glass Tap portion of the buildings will remain a bar-like atmosphere. There will be doorways leading into the Compadres side where customers can enter for a sit-down, restaurant-style meal. A section adjoining the wall will come down to open it up a bit.

“We’ll have two pass-throughs for guests and staff,” explained Kumley.

There will be approximately seating for 123 guests.

“We’ll have private seating in the back that we can close off,” offered Kumley.

The bar will be expanded upon and mirrored on the restaurant side as well.

“The bars will be connected but also run independent,” added Kumley of the operation.

A full kitchen and restrooms will be located in the rear of both buildings. The restrooms will also remain in the back of Glass Tap as they are now.

One unique feature to the business will be the outdoor seating, located on the Cedar Street side of the building.

When the roof fell through the former Compadres building, the opportunity presented itself to establish an outdoor area for Glass Tap customers.

“It was the easiest and cheapest option when it came to deciding what to do with that section of the building,” Kumley said of the opportunity following the roof collapse. “It takes care of a problem and an eye-sore.”

Kumley said if it weren’t for him already owning Glass Tap, he wouldn’t have expressed interest in Compadres.

“People wanted more food options here,” he said of adding to The Glass Tap menu without a full kitchen. “I always hoped to add a restaurant; I have lofty goals.”

Even when Kumley opened Glass Tap, he had to update the electrical units and “beef up the kitchen” a bit.

Between the pandemic, derecho, issues with the supply chain, work finally started to show a couple of weeks ago as Schilling Masonry (Jake Schilling) started removing bricks from the front façade of both Glass Tap and Compadres. Other local contractors include: B&J Hauling & Excavation (Brian Monk), Stevens Construction (Dean Stevens), Monti Plumbing, Heating & Electric (Ted Kraus), and Steve Monk Construction (Steve and Mitch Monk).

Kumley shared that he also received differing options from structural engineers in terms of how to go about renovating his building, which delayed some progress as well.

“And now material costs are going up,” he said.

Some might ask why work was needing to be done to the upper story of Glass Tap.

“The whole front was coming off,” Kumley said matter-of-factly. “Both buildings had some structural issues.”

The long-range plan is to turn the upper story into housing in both buildings, but Kumley said his primary goal is to shore up the building and re-open Glass Tap. Glass Tap will see one two-bedroom apartment; the adjoining building will have two one-bedroom options.

“I don’t have a date yet,” he offered. “It’ll be a while. This starts the ball rolling.”

Once the shell of the Compadres building is complete, an interior designer will come in to help outfit the restaurant.

Kumley said it was important to him to have local contractors work on the project, as a local business owner himself.

“When they’re local, they work harder for you,” he said. “These buildings have a lot of history, and Brian (Monk) is passionate about history and this community.”

When Glass Tap reopens, Kumley said he also plans to hire locals and welcome locals once again.