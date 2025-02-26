Kwik Star site plan, development agreement approved

There were multiple agenda items on the Feb. 17 Monticello City Council agenda pertaining to a new Kwik Star Convenience Store coming to Monticello.

Two public hearings were held: one on the proposed development, and another on the city's amended urban renewal plan to include the Kwik Star project.

No public comments were made.

Kacie Bonjour, a Kwik Trip real estate manager, was present during the meeting. She gave a background on the company, its mission, and intended future in Monticello.

"Kwik Trip was founded in 1965, with our first store in Eau Claire, Wis.," she said. "It was owned by the Zietlow and Hansen families until 2000 when the Zietlow family bought out the Hansen family. It continues to be owned by four generations of the Zietlow family today, with 850 stores in six states."

Bonjour said the company has three main priorities.

"First, unlike other convenience store chains, Kwik Trip and Kwik Star are vertically integrated," she said. "At our Lam Crosse, Wis., campus, we have a dairy plant, a sweets bakery, kitchen, and bread and bun bakery where more than 70 percent of our offerings in our stores are made. Deliveries are made from our La Crosse store every day to provide the freshest products to our guests. We make it; we ship it; we sell it.

"Our second priority is food," continued Bonjour. "We aim to offer a great quality, value, and selection at good prices. Last but not least is our people: our co-workers, guests, and the community. The Zietlow family believes if you treat your employees well, they will, in turn, treat our guests right."

On the council's agenda was approving the development agreement, approving an amendment to the urban renewal plan to include economic incentives, approving a plan to further subdivide the property, and approving the site plan.

The convenience store will sit on 5 acres, which is a portion of Lot 1 of Welter's First Addition at the southeast corner of Welter Drive and S. Main Street. Construction of a 9,200-square-foot 24-hour convenience store is planned for 2026. The minimum taxable value would be $2 million.

Kwik Star proposes hiring 25 to 30 employees, a combination of part-time and full-time. The projected payroll is estimated to be approximately $500,000 annually.

The development agreement before the council follows the same format that's been used with neighboring properties in that area as part of the Welter development. The incentives include a land grant of $20,000 per acre. So for the purchase of the 5 acres, the grant would be $100,000. A further incentive is five years of reduced tax rebates, from 100 percent to 60 percent. The first land grant payment would be made upon completion of construction. The overall tax rebates would be capped at $293,000, for a net incentive of $393,000.

In order to approve the development agreement and provide incentives, the city has to amend the urban renewal plan to include the project.

The final plat of Lot 1 of Welter's First Addition divides the 9.29 acres into two, the west half being just over 5 acres. The remaining 4 acres or so would be for future development.

As far as the site plan, Kwik Star would have 10 fueling pumps and two diesel lanes for semi traffic, each with its own canopy. The site will include entrances from Welter Drive.

Traffic was listed as a major concern for the area south of town, especially at the intersection of Welter Drive and S. Main due to congested traffic at peak times via Kirkwood Community College and during harvest season with Innovative Ag Services (IAS) coming from all directions.

City Administrator Russ Farnum noted that the current four-way intersection south of town does not warrant a four-way stop or a traffic signal at this time. Once Kwik Star is built and in operation, the traffic situation would have to be monitored to see if changes are warranted.

Kwik Star has agreed to provide pavement striping for the center line of turn lanes along their site on Welter Drive.

Council member Jake Ellwood questioned the traffic situation. He sought the council's time via a work session to further explore what can be done for everyone's safety.

"I feel that over time, this is going to be a traffic issue out there," he said. "There does need to be someone looking at this a little closer. Try to be more proactive then reactive in this situation if we can."

Council member Dave Goedken said the Planning & Zoning Board also brought up the traffic situation.

"It is going to bring more people into town," said Goedken. "Some people could argue that we could use a traffic signal now. In everybody's best interests in trying to promote business, we need to do everything we can to make that traffic flow smoother."

Farnum said he's been in contact with City Engineer Patrick Schwickerath about the situation, and plans to have him attend a council meeting to help educate everyone on the requirements concerning the traffic.

"Right now, we're in out due diligence period while we're working through getting approvals and reviewing titles and all of that," said Bonjour. "Hopefully it'll all go as planned. We look forward to bringing a Kwik Star to the Monticello community, getting involved in the community, giving back, and providing great customer service, a clean store, and fresh products at a good value."

Goedken was opposed to the development agreement due to the offer of land grants.

"I think this is all great, but I don't understand why we're doing a cash grant and all these tax incentives through tax abatements," he voiced. "I just can't sit here and vote to collect property taxes from Casey's across the street and giving it in cash to Kwik Star."

The council approved the development agreement, with Goedken opposed. They also unanimously approved amending the urban renewal plan, the plat to re-subdivide the lot, and the site plan.