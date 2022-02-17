Lady A, Uncle Kracker announced for ’22 GJCF

It’s been a long-time coming, but Great Jones County Fair Manager Lucas Gobeli announced the Saturday evening fair entertainment for July 23: County music hit-makers Lady A with special guest Uncle Kracker.

This will be Lady A’s third time performing at the fair.

Tickets went on sale Friday, Feb. 11, via the fair’s website. Tickets for all seating areas are $60 across the board.

“That’s our highest priced ticket this year,” noted Gobeli.

Tickets for Brothers Osborne and Lee Brice are on sale for $40; $45 for Hank Williams, Jr. and Tracy Byrd.

The trio Lady A is made up of band members Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood. Their music is known to cross the music genres of country, rock, and pop.

They have had 11 number-one hits, sold 18 million albums, and maintain an audience of five billion through digital streams.

Their eighth studio album, “What a Song Can Do,” was released in 2021.

Some of Lady A’s hits over the years since their debut album, “Lady Antebellum,” in 2008 include:

• Need You Now

• I Run to You

• American Honey

• Bartender

• Downtown

• Love Don’t Live Here

• Lookin’ For a Good Time

Uncle Kracker’s career began in 2000 with his debut album “Double Wide,” which was produced by Kid Rock.

Since then, he’s released four other albums, his latest in 2012.

Some of his hits include:

• Drift Away

• When the Sun Goes Down (a collaboration with Kenny Chesney)

• Follow Me

• My Hometown

• In a Little While

Gobeli said he and the Fair Board had full intentions of having a rock music night on Saturday, but things just didn’t work out the way they had hoped.

Typically by this time of the year, music entertainers are wrapping up their routing in terms of concert tours and show dates.

“We need them to be within roughly a 300-mile radius to fit into our schedule,” said Gobeli. “That limits us for Saturday night.”

Going with a back-up plan, they also looked at acts who could be flown in to perform, but Gobeli said that would mean “little-to-no production.

“It wouldn’t be a full show that people expect,” he added. “Plus, they would need their equipment trucked in.”

In all, the fair probably looked at 30 different rock acts, all with limiting factors.

“Our whole field got narrowed up this year,” admitted Gobeli. “Our options were limited. We made a couple of offers for rock that just didn’t work out. More country artists are just touring right now.”

In terms of “limiting factors,” Gobeli said COVID was not a factor in terms of performing around restrictions set forth by the fair. It was more about COVID requirements/restrictions built into the musician’s contract.

“These are not requirements that would affect the concertgoer,” said Gobeli.

Among the restrictions, meet and greets are quickly becoming a thing of the past, allowing the general public to be up close and personal with the musician.

Lady A just happens to be performing in Indiana the night before their scheduled performance in Monticello. That routing plus the fact that they were interested in returning to the GJCF, Gobeli shared, sparked some serious interest.

Some additions and changes coming to the ’22 GJCF Gobeli hinted at… There will be a rodeo and bull-riding taking place on the track on Sunday afternoon. Mutton busting, which is typically held inside the show ring by the barns, will be moved to the track to allow for more room for both the participants and spectators.

Stockcar races will just be held on Saturday this year.

The 2022 GJCF runs July 20-24.