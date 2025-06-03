Lambert’s grandsons continue to show off ’31 Ford Model A

Cousins Blaine Brighton and Carson Cox, both 19, of Monticello, are carrying on a family tradition.

Last March, their grandfather, Michael (Mike) Lambert, Sr., passed away. His obituary noted the fact that he “loved cruising in his 1931 Ford Model A Pickup and showing it off at car shows.” Lambert also cherished moments spent with his family…

Before their grandfather passed away, Brighton and Cox were given their grandfather’s Ford Model A truck to continue to care for it and show it off. Lambert would display the truck at the Monti in Motion car show in downtown Monticello. He took home a first-place award one year.

Lambert bought the Model A 10 years or so before he passed away.

“He bought it in nice condition,” Cox said. “The only thing he would do is polish it before a (car) show.”

The boys said it was just assumed they would inherit the truck “to keep his legacy going.”

The truck was more of a family prized possession than anything.

“He’d (Lambert) would drive it occasionally,” said Brighton.

“He just loved that truck,” added Cox.

In fact, a photo of the truck was placed on the back of Lambert’s headstone.

“It’s just a cool truck,” continued Cox. “We show it and continue to take care of it.”

Brighton recalled he and Cox spent a lot of time with their grandfather, so having his classic truck feels like he’s still around.

A couple of weeks ago, the boys won third place in the Pickup Category at the 56th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts Rod & Custom Car Show in Monticello.

“We didn’t care if we won anything or not,” Brighton said.

“We did not expect to win,” Cox said.

The boys shared that Lambert was good friends with the Muller brothers who have organized the O’Reilly Car Show now for over 50 years.

“He was really good friends with Ralph (Muller),” they said of one of the brothers who passed away in 2020.

Today, Galen and Tom Muller carry on the car show tradition.

The O’Reilly Car Show is invite-only in an attempt to bring in and show off new classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles every year. The boys were unaware of that fact when they brought the Model A to the Monticello Berndes Center the night before the car show.

“Galen went to my mom’s work in Anamosa,” Cox said of being asked to showcase their grandfather’s truck. “We didn’t know you had to be invited.”

Last October was their first car show, the Hot Rods & Harleys show in Hopkinton. There, they took home two trophies: Judges’ Choice and Best of the Best in their division.

“That was pretty cool,” expressed Brighton of taking home their first trophies.

“It’s something we’re definitely proud of,” Cox said.

With the car show in Hopkinton kicking off at 11 a.m. to the public, Brighton said he got in line at 6:30 a.m.

With so many older and retired people displaying their classic vehicles at car shows, the cousins said it feels neat to be welcomed to the “car show” club at their age.

Right now, all of their trophies and accolades are displayed on a shelf with the truck in storage.

Before they take it to a car show, though, Brighton and Cox spend time cleaning up the truck, waxing it, making sure the tires shine, and vacuuming the inside. They also display a large sign alongside the car that explains the fine details and specifications of the 1931 Ford Model A.

“Grandpa would want us to take it out and show it off,” Brighton said.