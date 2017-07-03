Lambert takes ownership of family business, Julin Printing

A long-standing business in Monticello is under new ownership, and staying in the family.

Julin Printing Company is owned by new CEO, Shannon Lambert. Lambert is the daughter of John Williams, who owned the local commercial printing company for 23 years.

Shannon has worked alongside her father for the past 14 years, learning the ropes of the Monticello-based business.

“Seeing his pride in Julin, his commitment to his employees and family, made me want to follow in his footsteps,” said Lambert, who served as general manager the past few years.